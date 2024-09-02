Meta AI Saves Woman’s Life After Social Media Suicide Attempt Post

In a dramatic turn of events, Meta AI played a crucial role in saving the life of a 21-year-old woman who attempted to commit suicide in Mohanlalganj, Uttar Pradesh. The woman, reportedly distraught after being abandoned by her husband, was rescued by local police after Meta AI alerted authorities to a disturbing video she posted online.

According to police reports, the young woman had tied a noose around her neck and filmed herself in the act of attempting suicide. She then posted the video on social media, where it quickly began to gain attention. The video, showing the woman speaking about her intent to end her life, went viral, leading to swift action by Meta AI.

The Social Media Centre at the Directorate General of Police received an urgent alert from Meta AI around noon on Saturday. Acting promptly on the information, a police team led by ACP Mohanlalganj Rajneesh Verma located the woman’s village and rushed to the scene. Upon arrival, the officers found the woman in a distressed state but managed to intervene just in time to prevent the suicide.

The woman’s troubles began after she married a man from another locality in an Arya Samaj temple four months ago. However, the marriage, which was not legally recognized, soon fell apart, and her husband left her. This abandonment pushed the woman into severe mental distress, culminating in her suicide attempt.

After the rescue, the police team, including a woman officer, spent an hour counseling the woman, ensuring she was safe and emotionally stable. ACP Verma confirmed that the woman is now healthy and under continuous police supervision.

In response to the woman’s complaint, her 23-year-old husband has been arrested, and an investigation into the matter is ongoing. The police are providing continued counseling and support to the woman as part of their efforts to ensure her well-being.

This incident highlights the critical role of social media monitoring in crisis situations and the importance of timely intervention in preventing tragedies.

