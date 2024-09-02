ED Arrives At Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan’s House To Arrest Him

Senior AAP leader and MLA Amanatullah Khan claimed on Monday that an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team had arrived at his house to arrest him.

#WATCH | Delhi: Visuals from outside the residence of Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan, who claimed that ED has arrived at his residence to arrest him. pic.twitter.com/W31PhcMjxi — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2024

Delhi Police and Central Reserve Police Force officers have been stationed at Mr. Khan’s home.

In a post on X, Mr. Khan stated, “An ED team has come to my house to arrest me.” He added that the team arrived early in the morning and mentioned that he had been responding to all the notices sent by the agency, but they had come with a search warrant to arrest him.

Several Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, criticized the BJP-led central government, accusing it of using agencies to target those who speak out against the ruling party.

In a video on X, Mr. Khan reiterated that he had been cooperating with the agency’s inquiries, but now the team had arrived with the intent to arrest him.

Manish Sisodia commented on X that the ED’s main task now seems to be “silencing every voice raised against the BJP and breaking it.” He alleged that those who don’t give in are arrested and jailed.

Sanjay Singh also accused the ED of lacking evidence against Mr. Khan, claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “dictatorship” and the ED’s “bullying tactics” are ongoing.