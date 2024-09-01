Manish Sisodia Accuses BJP of Betrayal, Predicts AAP’s Rise in Haryana

As the Haryana assembly elections approach, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister, Manish Sisodia, has launched a sharp critique against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Sisodia accused the BJP of “betraying” the people of Haryana, who had elected the party with high expectations.

Sisodia expressed confidence that the people of Haryana are now seeking change and will give Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP a chance to govern. He highlighted the success of Kejriwal’s administration in Delhi and the AAP-led government in Punjab, suggesting that voters in Haryana are closely observing these examples.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Manickam Tagore also expressed optimism about his party’s prospects, predicting a win of over 70 seats in the upcoming polls. He stated that Haryana is in a positive mood for Congress, and the party is focused on selecting the right candidates to build momentum.

On the other hand, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini dismissed Congress’s chances, claiming that the party would fail to secure any seats in the upcoming elections, accusing them of prioritizing corruption over public welfare.

The Haryana assembly elections will take place in a single phase on October 5, with the results being announced on October 8. The Election Commission of India recently revised the polling date from October 1 to October 5, and the counting of votes was rescheduled from October 4 to October 8.