Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Arrive in Kyiv for Diplomatic Visit Amidst Ukraine Conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to arrive shortly in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, marking a significant diplomatic visit amidst the ongoing conflict in the region. After a grueling 10-hour journey from Poland, the Prime Minister is expected to arrive at the Kyiv Central Station, where he will be received by Ukrainian officials. His visit underscores India’s ongoing commitment to peace and stability in Ukraine and the broader region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s schedule

Upon his arrival, PM Modi will proceed to the Hyatt Hotel for his initial engagements. A significant part of his itinerary includes a visit to the multimedia Martyrologist at the Ukraine National Museum, where he will pay homage to the children who lost their lives during the full-scale Russian invasion. The museum is a poignant reminder of the suffering endured by Ukrainians and highlights their ongoing struggle for freedom, independence, and cultural identity. The exhibition features documents and artefacts from some of the most significant military conflicts of the 20th and 21st centuries.

In a gesture symbolizing India’s commitment to peace, PM Modi will also visit the Gandhi statue located at the A.V. Fomin Botanical Garden. The bronze statue, unveiled in 2020 on the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, represents the enduring legacy of the Mahatma’s principles of peace and non-violence. This visit is a reaffirmation of India’s dedication to peaceful resolution of conflicts.

The Prime Minister’s day will continue with a formal reception at the Mariinskyi Palace, where he will be welcomed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The two leaders are scheduled to hold a restricted meeting to discuss key bilateral issues. This will be followed by high-level delegation talks, during which important agreements and collaborations between the two nations are expected to be formalized.

Pres conference in Poland

Earlier on Thursday, during a press conference with Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk, PM Modi reiterated India’s stance on the need for dialogue and diplomacy to restore peace in Ukraine and other conflict-ridden areas. “The ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia are a matter of deep concern for all of us. India firmly believes that no problem can be solved on the battlefield. The loss of innocent lives in any crisis has become the biggest challenge for the entire humanity. We support dialogue and diplomacy for the early restoration of peace and stability. For this, India is ready to provide all possible cooperation along with its friendly countries,” the Prime Minister stated.

One of the highlights of PM Modi’s visit to Ukraine will be the presentation of the BHISHM Cube, a state-of-the-art mobile hospital designed for disaster management. This innovative facility underscores India’s contribution to humanitarian efforts and disaster response capabilities in conflict zones.

Additionally, PM Modi will engage with Ukrainian students who are learning Hindi, reflecting the strong cultural and educational ties between India and Ukraine. This interaction will further strengthen the relationship between the two nations, emphasizing the importance of cultural exchange and mutual understanding.

