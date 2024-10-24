Priyanka Gandhi’s Political Debut, How Much Wealth Does She Possess?

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with her husband Robert Vadra, has a combined net worth of approximately Rs 78 crore, as per her election affidavit filed for the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with her husband Robert Vadra, has a combined net worth of approximately Rs 78 crore, as per her election affidavit filed for the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll. Priyanka declared assets worth over Rs 12 crore, which includes her self-acquired residential property in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, valued at Rs 5.63 crore.

Robert Vadra’s Assets

Robert Vadra, Priyanka’s businessman husband, has a net worth of around Rs 65.54 crore. This includes movable assets amounting to over Rs 37.9 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 27.64 crore, as mentioned in the affidavit.

Priyanka Gandhi’s Income and Assets

For the financial year 2023-2024, Priyanka Gandhi reported an income of Rs 46.39 lakh, which includes rental income and interest from bank deposits and investments. She also disclosed movable assets worth over Rs 4.24 crore, including deposits in bank accounts, investments in mutual funds and Public Provident Fund (PPF), and a Honda CRV car gifted by her husband. Additionally, she owns over 4,400 grams of gold, valued at Rs 1.15 crore.

Educational Qualifications

Priyanka holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Buddhist Studies through distance learning from the University of Sunderland, UK, and a Bachelor of Arts (Honors) degree in Psychology from Delhi University. She also declared liabilities amounting to Rs 15.75 lakh.

Legal Cases Against Priyanka Gandhi

The affidavit also revealed two FIRs registered against Priyanka. One, filed in Madhya Pradesh in 2023, accuses her of cheating and forgery under sections 420 and 469 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), stemming from a private complaint alleging misleading tweets. Another FIR was filed in Uttar Pradesh in 2020 under sections 188, 269, and 270 of the IPC, related to her participation in protests following the Hathras incident, for disobeying public orders and allegedly spreading infection during the COVID-19 pandemic.’