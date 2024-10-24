Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 24, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Priyanka Gandhi’s Political Debut, How Much Wealth Does She Possess?

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with her husband Robert Vadra, has a combined net worth of approximately Rs 78 crore, as per her election affidavit filed for the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll.

Priyanka Gandhi’s Political Debut, How Much Wealth Does She Possess?

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with her husband Robert Vadra, has a combined net worth of approximately Rs 78 crore, as per her election affidavit filed for the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll. Priyanka declared assets worth over Rs 12 crore, which includes her self-acquired residential property in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, valued at Rs 5.63 crore.

Robert Vadra’s Assets
Robert Vadra, Priyanka’s businessman husband, has a net worth of around Rs 65.54 crore. This includes movable assets amounting to over Rs 37.9 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 27.64 crore, as mentioned in the affidavit.

Priyanka Gandhi’s Income and Assets
For the financial year 2023-2024, Priyanka Gandhi reported an income of Rs 46.39 lakh, which includes rental income and interest from bank deposits and investments. She also disclosed movable assets worth over Rs 4.24 crore, including deposits in bank accounts, investments in mutual funds and Public Provident Fund (PPF), and a Honda CRV car gifted by her husband. Additionally, she owns over 4,400 grams of gold, valued at Rs 1.15 crore.

Educational Qualifications
Priyanka holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Buddhist Studies through distance learning from the University of Sunderland, UK, and a Bachelor of Arts (Honors) degree in Psychology from Delhi University. She also declared liabilities amounting to Rs 15.75 lakh.

Legal Cases Against Priyanka Gandhi
The affidavit also revealed two FIRs registered against Priyanka. One, filed in Madhya Pradesh in 2023, accuses her of cheating and forgery under sections 420 and 469 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), stemming from a private complaint alleging misleading tweets. Another FIR was filed in Uttar Pradesh in 2020 under sections 188, 269, and 270 of the IPC, related to her participation in protests following the Hathras incident, for disobeying public orders and allegedly spreading infection during the COVID-19 pandemic.’

Filed under

congress Priysnka Gandhi's Political Debut What Is Her Weath ?
Advertisement

Also Read

Israel Launches Strikes On Damascus And Military Site Near Homs, Syrian Defence Ministry Reports

Israel Launches Strikes On Damascus And Military Site Near Homs, Syrian Defence Ministry Reports

Assam: State Congress Chief Resigns Amid By-Poll Seat Controversy

Assam: State Congress Chief Resigns Amid By-Poll Seat Controversy

Chris Hemsworth In Talks For Disney’s Prince Charming: A New Fairy Tale Adventure?

Chris Hemsworth In Talks For Disney’s Prince Charming: A New Fairy Tale Adventure?

North Sea Nations Unite to Propel Offshore Wind Power

North Sea Nations Unite to Propel Offshore Wind Power

Bar Association Criticises Redesign of Lady Justice Statue: ‘We Were Totally Clueless’

Bar Association Criticises Redesign of Lady Justice Statue: ‘We Were Totally Clueless’

Entertainment

Chris Hemsworth In Talks For Disney’s Prince Charming: A New Fairy Tale Adventure?

Chris Hemsworth In Talks For Disney’s Prince Charming: A New Fairy Tale Adventure?

Cardi B Cancels ONE MusicFest Show, Recovering In Hospital From Medical Emergency

Cardi B Cancels ONE MusicFest Show, Recovering In Hospital From Medical Emergency

Ron Ely, Tarzan Star Dies At 86

Ron Ely, Tarzan Star Dies At 86

Justin Bieber May Sue Former Managers Over Mismanagement of $300M Fortune

Justin Bieber May Sue Former Managers Over Mismanagement of $300M Fortune

Pakistani TikTok Star Minahil Malik Breaks Silence On Leaked Video Scandal – What Really Happened?

Pakistani TikTok Star Minahil Malik Breaks Silence On Leaked Video Scandal – What Really Happened?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Discover Fashion Houses Behind Stunning High Jewelry Masterpieces

Discover Fashion Houses Behind Stunning High Jewelry Masterpieces

Can You Drink Too Much Water? Know Why Overhydration Is Risky

Can You Drink Too Much Water? Know Why Overhydration Is Risky

Top 10 Tips For Embracing A Zero-Waste Lifestyle In India

Top 10 Tips For Embracing A Zero-Waste Lifestyle In India

Sonam Kapoor Named Global Ambassador for Dior

Sonam Kapoor Named Global Ambassador for Dior

Giorgio Armani Launches New Blanche Jewellery Collection; What Is It Inspired By?

Giorgio Armani Launches New Blanche Jewellery Collection; What Is It Inspired By?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox