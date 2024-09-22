Home
Puja Bonus Increased! Tripura Government Announces Ahead Durga Puja

The Tripura government has increased the rate for the "Festival Grant" for various categories of government employees and staff ahead of Durga Puja on Saturday.

In a memorandum by the State Finance Department, Group C and Group D employees, the DRWs, pensioners and priests in government-run temples would receive Rs 2,000 each as their festival grant.
Meanwhile, PTWs, contractual workers, Anganwadi workers, home guards and SPOs would receive Rs 2,200 each as their grant.

The memo further stated that the employees can avail the amount just once in the financial year and can avail the amount either on the occasion of Durga Puja, Christmas, Garia Puja, Buddha Purnima, Eid-Uz-Zuha, Eid-UI-Fitre, Guru Nanak’s Birthday, or Mahavir Jayanti.

Following this announcement, Chief Minister Manik Saha took to social media platforms X and said, “The state government has decided to increase the festival grant for various levels of employees this year. Employees at different levels will benefit from this decision.”

 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Newsx staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

