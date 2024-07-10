Punjab & Haryana High Court Passed An Order To Remove Unlawful Barricading Due to Farmer's Protest

On Wednesay, Punjab & Haryana High Court today passed an order that unlawful barricading (due to farmers’ protest) at Shambhu border by Haryana should be removed within one week.
Haryana Minister Moolchand Sharma says, “We respect the order of the High Court…If you have to protest, you can present your viewpoint here. The Government will come to you here at the border, why do you have to go to Delhi?…”
“Both Punjab and Haryana should work to restore the Shambhu border to its original state,” observed Justice GS Sandhawalia and Justice Vikas Bahl during a hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed in February by Uday Pratap Singh. The bench also asked both state governments to ensure law and order is maintained.
The PIL requested a halt to all actions by the Centre and the Punjab and Haryana governments that obstructed the farmers’ ‘Dilli Chalo’ protest, which was stopped on February 13.
The bench observed, “Men in uniform cannot be scared of them… We are living in a democracy; farmers cannot be stopped from entering Haryana.” It said the highway was closed due to preventive measures by the Haryana government, and five months have passed since then.
The bench observed, “The diversion which has been made is causing great inconvenience…there is no free flow of transport vehicles and buses, thus the general public is in great inconvenience.”
Haryana Govt. Affidavit
“In view of the security of the local area, the barricading can only be removed if the farmers shift their dharna from the national highway and remove their tractor-trolley from the national highway”, the Haryana Government submitted in its affidavit.