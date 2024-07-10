Punjab & Haryana High Court Passed An Order To Remove Unlawful Barricading Due to Farmer's Protest

On Wednesay, Punjab & Haryana High Court today passed an order that unlawful barricading (due to farmers’ protest) at Shambhu border by Haryana should be removed within one week.

Haryana Minister Moolchand Sharma says, “We respect the order of the High Court…If you have to protest, you can present your viewpoint here. The Government will come to you here at the border, why do you have to go to Delhi?…”

“Both Punjab and Haryana should work to restore the Shambhu border to its original state,” observed Justice GS Sandhawalia and Justice Vikas Bahl during a hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed in February by Uday Pratap Singh. The bench also asked both state governments to ensure law and order is maintained.

The PIL requested a halt to all actions by the Centre and the Punjab and Haryana governments that obstructed the farmers’ ‘Dilli Chalo’ protest, which was stopped on February 13.

Since then, farmers have been protesting at the Shambhu border under the banners of Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) and Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), both non-political groups. They are demanding a law to set a minimum support price (MSP) for their crops and other concessions, such as the waiving of farm loans. During the hearing, Haryana’s Additional Advocate General, Deepak Sabharwal, argued that 400-450 protesters are still on the Punjab side of the highway and might enter Ambala to stage a protest at the Superintendent of Police’s office.