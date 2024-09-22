Home
Sunday, September 22, 2024
Quad Is Here To Stay, Partner And Contribute: PM Modi

Quad Is Here To Stay, Partner And Contribute: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three day visit to the United States, participated in the QUAD (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue) summit on Sunday.

At the meeting the PM described the grouping as a “force of Global Good”, and added that “it is here to stay, partner and contribute”, said sources.

“The PM further described Quad as Quick Unified Assistance Delivery,” the sources said.

Quad leaders appreciated PM Modi and India

The Quad leaders appreciated PM Modi and India for its leadership role in the Indian Ocean. PM Biden said that the US has things to learn from India’s experience and leadership in the Indian Ocean.

Meanwhile, Japan Prime Minister Fumion Kishida, in appreciation of Prime Minister Modi, extended support to his initiative for organising Voice of Global South Summits, the sources added.

Read More: PM Modi Announces USD 7.5 Million Support To Fight Cervical Cancer At Cancer Moonshot

Quad – a force for global good, PM Narendra Modi

The Australian Prime Minister, described India as the predominant power in the Indian Ocean under PM Modi, thus lauding his leadership.

“Quad – a force for global good. PM Narendra Modi participated in the Quad Leaders’ Summit along with President Joe Biden of USA, PM Fumio Kishida and Australia PM Anthony Albanese today. PM Modi reaffirmed India’s commitment to the Quad cooperation for a free and open Indo-Pacific. Quad will continue to assist the region’s development priorities and accelerate the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals,” said the MEA in a post on X.

India agrees to host the next Quad Summit in 2025

Following the request of the US to host the Quad Summit this year, India had agreed to host the next Quad Summit in 2025, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. India was expected to host the summit this year but the schedules of the leaders attending the summit did not permit so.

President Biden hosted the quadrilateral meeting and also announced a series of initiatives to deliver a real positive impact for the Indo-Pacific, including providing new maritime technologies to Quad partners.

Earlier ahead of the Quad summit, President Biden and PM Modi engaged in a bilateral meeting. President Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi affirmed that the U.S.-India Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership, the defining partnership of the 21st century, is decisively delivering on an ambitious agenda that serves the global good.

U.S.-India partnership must be anchored

The Leaders reflected on a historic period that has seen the United States and India reach unprecedented levels of trust and collaboration. The Leaders affirmed that the U.S.-India partnership must be anchored in upholding democracy, freedom, the rule of law, human rights, pluralism, and equal opportunities for all as our countries strive to become more perfect unions and meet our shared destiny.

The sixth edition of the Quad Leaders’ Summit is a ‘farewell’ summit for both US President Joe Biden and Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida before they step down from their respective offices.

Quad is a diplomatic partnership between four countries–Australia, India, Japan, and the United States. US President Joe Biden is the host of the fourth in-person and sixth overall Quad Leaders’ Summit in Delaware.

Also Read: US President Joe Biden Commends Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Visit To Poland, Ukraine

