Rahul Gandhi Reaches Assam, Scheduled To Visit Relief Camps

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have reached Assam today (July 8). As the leader of opposition he will visit the flood effected areas in the relief camps at Thalai in Youth Care Center, Fulertal and then will be proceeding to Manipur.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi welcomed by former Manipur CM Okram Ibobi Singh as he reaches Silchar.

Rahul Gandhi In Manipur:

REahul Gnadhi is scheduled to visit Manipur by 11:15 am today (July 8). He will first visit Jiribam Highwer Secondary School.

Later at 3:30pm he will visit relief cam at Mandap, Tuibong, Churachandpur.

