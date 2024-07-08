TMC MP Mahua Moitra Calls Home Ministry's Action On Kolkata CP, DCP 'Ridiculous'

All India Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra lashed out at the Union Home Ministry, saying that it was ridiculous following a disciplinary action taken by the ministry against the Kolkata Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner of Police for allegedly maligning the office of West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose.

On Sunday, the Lok Sabha MP from Krishnanagar took to X, saying,” Ridiculous that @HMOIndia initiates disciplinary action against Calcutta CP & DCP for maligning Raj Bhavan!”

She further accused the West Bengal Governor, saying that he had maligned his office by molesting women inside the office premises. Shame,” she further added in the post.

Ridiculous that @HMOIndia initiates disciplinary action against Calcutta CP & DCP for maligning Raj Bhavan! @BengalGovernor has maligned his own office by molesting women inside premises. Control your Governors since they can’t seem to control themselves. Shame. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) July 7, 2024

Meanwhile, senior party leader and Lok Sabha MP Kalyan Banerjee also questioned the action against the Police officials.

” Isn’t it hilarious that HMO India is initiating disciplinary action against the DCP and the CP of Calcutta for defaming Raj Bhavan?? HMO India don’t you feel ashamed for this? The governor of Bengal has defamed his position by harassing women on the premises. You should regulate your governors since they don’t seem to be able to regulate themselves. Since everyone has the right to justice, does this mean that Visakha’s case is exempt? Which statute is the subject of the Center’s prosecution of All India Service employees who are employed in state governments? Such a step has the potential to destroy India’s federal system as well as All India Services,” he posted on X.

The disciplinary action was initiated against Kolkata CP Vineet Goyal and DCP (Central) Indira Mukherjee by the Union Home Ministry based on a detailed report submitted by Governor Bose in late June.

The governor alleged that the manner of functioning of both the CP and DCP is “completely unbecoming of a public servant.” Bose drew attention to several problems, including the Kolkata Police denying victims of post-election violence to meet with him despite his permission.

Moreover, the governor mentioned that other Raj Bhavan-based police officers had encouraged and promoted fabricated claims made by a female employee during April-May 2024.

Bose also brought up the supposed new practice of the Kolkata Police, in defiance of the Governor’s office, of providing identity cards to Raj Bhavan employees and frisking them when they enter and leave. Copies of the reports were also sent to the state government on July 4.

