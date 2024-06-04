Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Mahua Moitra Leads in Krishnanagar as Trinamool Congress Dominates West Bengal Elections

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra is securing a significant lead in the Krishnanagar constituency. According to the latest trends from the Election Commission, Moitra is ahead by over 60,000 votes, with a total of 2,98,821 votes compared to her nearest rival, BJP’s Amrita Roy, who has garnered 2,38,294 votes as of 1:35 PM.

Moitra’s impressive lead is part of a broader trend favoring the TMC across the state. The party is currently leading in 31 of West Bengal’s 42 Lok Sabha seats, a substantial gain from the previous election. In contrast, the BJP is leading in 10 seats, marking a loss of eight seats since the last election in 2019. The Congress has managed to secure one seat, according to the current trends.

The TMC’s surge in West Bengal reflects a strong performance by the party, which has gained nine additional seats compared to its 2019 tally. This increase underscores the party’s resilience and its ability to consolidate support in a state that has traditionally been a stronghold for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s party.

Moitra, a prominent figure within the TMC, has been a vocal critic of the BJP and has consistently highlighted local and national issues during her campaign. Her significant lead in Krishnanagar indicates robust voter support and confidence in her leadership.

The BJP’s decline in West Bengal is notable, especially given the party’s strong performance in the 2019 elections. The current trends suggest a shift in voter sentiment, possibly influenced by the TMC’s aggressive campaigning and its focus on regional issues.

As counting continues, the TMC’s dominance in West Bengal seems to be solidifying, reinforcing Mamata Banerjee’s position and potentially impacting the national political landscape. With the Election Commission’s final results yet to be announced, the trends indicate a decisive win for the TMC in the state.

West Bengal’s 42 Lok Sabha seats are crucial in the national context, and the TMC’s gains here could play a significant role in shaping the next central government. The election results are not just a testament to the TMC’s stronghold in Bengal but also a reflection of the electorate’s response to the party’s policies and leadership.

