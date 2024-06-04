Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Kangana Ranaut Poised for Victory in Mandi, Takes Commanding Lead in Political Debut

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut, running as the BJP candidate from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi constituency, has surged ahead with a substantial lead according to initial trends by the Election Commission. With a margin exceeding 70,000 votes, Ranaut appears to be on the path to a decisive victory.

At 37, Ranaut’s transition from the silver screen to the political arena has been closely watched. She did not miss the opportunity to take a dig at her rival, Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh, suggesting he might need to “pack his bags and leave” in light of her strong performance. This remark was a pointed rebuttal to Singh’s earlier insinuations that Ranaut would abandon Mandi for Mumbai post-elections.

“They will have to suffer the consequences of talking so low about a woman… And that is becoming clear today with the way we have got the lead. Mandi has not taken kindly to the insults for daughters,” Ranaut stated in an interview with a media source, addressing the criticisms she faced during her campaign.

The BJP’s strategy in Himachal Pradesh hinged heavily on the appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who held three rallies to bolster the party’s prospects. The BJP, which secured all Lok Sabha seats in the state in both 2014 and 2019, aimed to replicate its past success and also capture six Assembly seats.

Conversely, the Congress focused on leveraging its support base among the state’s 2.5 lakh government employees. The party’s government, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, implemented the old pension scheme, a long-standing demand of these employees, to galvanize their support.

As counting progresses, Kangana Ranaut’s substantial lead in Mandi signifies a significant triumph not just for her but also for the BJP’s broader strategy in Himachal Pradesh. Her victory would underscore the effectiveness of the party’s campaign and the resonance of its messaging with the electorate.

Ranaut’s candidacy brought a blend of celebrity allure and assertive rhetoric to the political landscape of Mandi. Her anticipated win highlights the growing trend of film stars entering politics and achieving substantial success. As the final votes are tallied, all eyes remain on Mandi to confirm whether Ranaut’s impressive lead translates into an official win.

