Lok Sabha Election Result 2024:  Amit Shah Secures Resounding Victory in Gandhinagar, BJP Dominates Gujarat Lok Sabha Seats

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has triumphed in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, securing a commanding victory by over two lakh votes. Shah, a prominent leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), faced off against Congress rival Sonal Patel in a contest that drew significant attention.

The counting of votes for Gujarat’s 25 Lok Sabha seats commenced at 8 am, with Shah’s victory in Gandhinagar reaffirming his stronghold in the region. In the 2019 elections, Shah had won the seat with an impressive margin of over 5.57 lakh votes. His current victory marks his second term representing Gandhinagar, a seat historically significant for the BJP. It was previously held by party stalwart Lal Krishna Advani and, briefly in 1996, by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who chose to retain his seat in Lucknow.

As the vote tally progressed, the BJP demonstrated its continued dominance in Gujarat, leading in all 25 contested seats. The party had already secured the Surat seat unopposed, underscoring its deep-rooted influence in the state. The BJP has maintained power in Gujarat for over two decades, and its clean sweep of all 26 seats in the 2014 and 2019 elections highlights its entrenched support base.

Despite the BJP’s formidable performance in Gujarat, the national picture presented some challenges. Early trends indicated that while the BJP had not yet reached a majority, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had crossed the halfway mark, ensuring a pathway to government formation.

Amit Shah’s victory in Gandhinagar not only reinforces his personal political clout but also symbolizes the BJP’s enduring appeal in Gujarat. As the Union Home Minister, Shah’s influence extends beyond his constituency, playing a pivotal role in shaping the party’s national strategy and governance.

The electoral success in Gujarat reflects the electorate’s endorsement of the BJP’s policies and leadership. Shah’s re-election from Gandhinagar, a seat synonymous with BJP’s legacy leaders, signifies continuity and stability for the party in its traditional stronghold. As the counting concludes, the BJP’s sweeping victories in Gujarat will bolster the party’s confidence and strategic positioning in the national political arena.

