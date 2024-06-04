Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Hema Malini Confident of BJP Victory as She Leads in Mathura for Third Term

Veteran actress and politician Hema Malini, seeking a third term from Mathura, expressed her unwavering confidence on Tuesday in the return of the ‘Modi sarkar’ to power. Emphasizing the importance of continuity in governance, she highlighted the need for the BJP’s return for the sake of the country’s future and the coming generations.

“It is extremely important for the country and the future generations that Modi sarkar is formed again,” Hema Malini asserted. “I have also thought a lot about the work that I will be doing for the residents of Mathura and Brijwasis. I will make sure that their dreams are fulfilled.”

Known affectionately as ‘Krishna ki gopi’ due to her spiritual connection with Mathura, the 75-year-old BJP candidate has maintained a significant lead over her rivals, Mukesh Dhangar of the INDIA bloc and Suresh Chandra of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), since the vote counting commenced on Tuesday.

Speaking about the dynamic nature of the ongoing vote tally, she remarked,”These are exciting times as the numbers keep changing every few minutes. I am fully confident that the BJP will be in power again. I am also leading by a big margin in Mathura. Hopefully, everything will be clear by 1 PM,”

Mathura, which went to the polls on April 26, has seen Hema Malini campaigning vigorously, leveraging her strong cultural and emotional ties to the region. She claims to have accomplished significant development work across the Braj area, which includes Mathura, Vrindavan, Goverdhan Chhata, Mant, and Baldev assembly constituencies.

Throughout her tenure, Hema Malini has focused on various developmental projects aimed at improving infrastructure and boosting tourism in this historically and religiously significant region. Her campaign has consistently highlighted these efforts, resonating with many voters who appreciate her dedication to the area.

As the counting continues, the veteran actress-turned-politician remains optimistic about her prospects and the overall success of the BJP. The final results will not only determine her political fate but also signal the electorate’s response to the BJP’s governance and policies over the past terms.

