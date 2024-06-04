Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Smriti Irani Trails in Amethi as Congress’s KL Sharma Leads in Prestige Battle

Union Minister Smriti Irani, who famously unseated Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from his family stronghold of Amethi in the 2019 elections, is now trailing in the fierce contest unfolding this year. The Congress candidate, KL Sharma, a long-time loyalist of the Gandhi family, is leading by over 28,000 votes, injecting fresh suspense into this high-stakes race.

Although the lead is relatively slender, it signals a potential upset in Uttar Pradesh, where the INDIA bloc, including the Samajwadi Party and the Congress, is in a tight race against the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). As of 11 am, the INDIA bloc held a marginal lead over the NDA, highlighting the neck-and-neck nature of this electoral battle.

This election, Rahul Gandhi opted to contest from Raebareli, taking over from his mother Sonia Gandhi, and left the responsibility of Amethi to KL Sharma. In Raebareli, Rahul Gandhi is leading by over 60,000 votes, reinforcing his stronghold. Sharma, well-versed with both Amethi and Raebareli, is credited with a deep understanding of local issues and strong connections with party workers and constituents.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, campaigning for Sharma in Amethi, emphasized his longstanding association with the constituency. “He has been associated with Amethi for the last 40 years. He worked with my father, Rajiv Gandhi, my mother, Sonia Gandhi, and my brother, Rahul Gandhi. He has dedicated his entire life to Amethi,” she said, endorsing his candidacy and underlining his deep roots in the area.

The Congress is still reeling from the BJP’s victory in 2019 when Rahul Gandhi, after representing Amethi for three consecutive terms, lost to Smriti Irani. Amethi, a constituency once held by Rahul Gandhi’s uncle Sanjay Gandhi and later his parents Rajiv and Sonia Gandhi, has long been symbolic of the Gandhi family’s political legacy.

As the vote counting progresses, the contest in Amethi remains a significant focal point, reflecting broader trends and shifting political allegiances in Uttar Pradesh. The outcome will not only determine the future representation of Amethi but will also resonate across the political landscape, influencing strategies and alliances in the region.

