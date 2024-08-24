Railway Unions Threaten Nationwide Strike Over Pension Scheme Demands

Railway unions across India, under the Joint Forum for Restoration of Old Pension Scheme (JFROPS), have issued a stern warning to halt all train services nationwide starting May 1 if their demand for reinstating the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) is not met. The unions are pushing back against the New Pension Scheme (NPS), which they claim does not adequately protect employee welfare.

Shiv Gopal Mishra, the convener of JFROPS and General Secretary of the All India Railwaymen’s Federation, voiced the frustration of the unions, stating, “The government is completely non-committal to our demand for the restoration of the ‘Defined Guaranteed Old Pension Scheme’ instead of the ‘New Pension Scheme.’ Now, there is no alternative left but to resort to direct action.”

Mishra further announced that the unions have collectively agreed to formally notify the Railway Ministry on March 19 about the proposed nationwide strike, set to coincide with International Labour Day on May 1, 2024. This action is intended to emphasize their demand for the reinstatement of the Old Pension Scheme.

In addition to the railway unions, several other government employee unions that are part of JFROPS have also indicated their intention to join the strike. This coordinated effort reflects widespread discontent with the current pension scheme and a unified call for change.

The JFROPS has circulated a press note urging all affiliated organizations to prepare for the strike and serve the necessary notices to their respective administrations. Mishra emphasized that while the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) was designed to safeguard workers’ interests, the New Pension Scheme (NPS) fails to provide the same level of security and support for employees.

As tensions rise, the unions’ threat to disrupt train services across the country underscores the seriousness of their demands and the potential impact of the proposed strike on the nation’s transportation network.

