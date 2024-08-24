Indian Telecom Industry Sets Ambitious Targets For 6G Patents And Global Standards Contributions

India’s telecom sector is aiming to capture 10 percent of all 6G patents and contribute one-sixth to global standards over the next three years, according to an official statement released on Saturday. This ambitious goal reflects the industry’s strategic push to enhance India’s standing in the global telecommunications landscape.

During the second meeting of the Stakeholders Advisory Committee (SAC) on Telecom Service Providers (TSPs), chaired by Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday, telecom industry leaders proposed aligning research more closely with “India’s needs” and establishing a robust “Standards Community” to achieve these targets.

“Industry leaders proposed systematically aligning research to India’s needs and establishing a vibrant ‘Standards Community’ aiming for a 10 percent share of all 6G patents and a one-sixth contribution to global standards within the next three years,” the statement read.

At the first SAC meeting on telecom operators, key focus areas were identified, including India’s share in international standards, Intellectual Property, Standard Essential Patent (SEP), telecom connectivity gaps, and the quality of telecom services. These focus areas were further deliberated during the recent meeting.

The SAC also highlighted India’s efforts to position itself as a leader in deep-tech innovation, emphasizing the need for greater penetration of both wireline and intelligent wireless broadband networks to provide reliable connectivity. “India has already taken various initiatives like the launch of Bhart6G Vision and Bhart6G Alliance, patent and IPR support framework, commissioning of testbeds, etc., and the country can aspire to achieve 10 percent of all 6G patents and a one-sixth contribution to global standards that align with India’s needs. The SAC proposed a three-year roadmap to achieve this goal,” the statement added.

Minister Scindia urged SAC members to develop a clear path to achieve these ambitious targets and to outline the roles different stakeholders, including the government, will play in this effort. He also encouraged telecom service providers to take all necessary measures to ensure that citizens receive high-quality telecom services.

Key figures in the telecom industry, including Reliance Jio Managing Director Pankaj Pawar, Vodafone Idea CEO Akshaya Moondra, BSNL Chairman and Managing Director Robert J Ravi, Tejas Networks’ Chairman of the Board of Directors N G Subramaniam, and COAI Director General S P Kochhar, participated in the meeting.

Telecom operators at the meeting also called for a supportive policy framework to promote investments, with the ultimate goal of achieving 100 percent broadband coverage across the country.

