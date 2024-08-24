Union Cabinet Approves ‘Vigyan Dhara Scheme’ To Boost Science And Technology In India

In a major move to enhance the Science and Technology (S&T) landscape in India, the Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the continuation of three significant umbrella schemes under a unified central sector scheme named ‘Vigyan Dhara’. This initiative, spearheaded by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), aims to strengthen S&T capacity building, research, and innovation across the country.

The ‘Vigyan Dhara’ scheme, which has a proposed outlay of Rs. 10,579.84 crore for the period from 2021-22 to 2025-26, merges three broad components: Science and Technology (S&T) Institutional and Human Capacity Building, Research and Development, and Innovation, Technology Development and Deployment. The government believes that merging these schemes into a single unified scheme will enhance the efficiency of fund utilization and ensure better synchronization among the various sub-schemes and programs.

The primary objective of the ‘Vigyan Dhara’ scheme is to bolster the S&T ecosystem in India by promoting capacity building, fostering innovative research, and advancing technology development. According to sources, the scheme will focus on establishing well-equipped research and development (R&D) laboratories in academic institutions across the country, thereby strengthening India’s S&T infrastructure.

The scheme aims to promote research in critical areas, such as basic research with access to international mega facilities, translational research in sustainable energy and water, and collaborative research through international bilateral and multilateral cooperation. It is also expected to build a robust human resource pool to enhance the science and technology landscape, expanding the country’s R&D base and increasing the Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) researcher count.

Another notable aspect of the ‘Vigyan Dhara’ scheme is its focus on gender parity in the field of S&T. The government plans to implement targeted interventions to increase the participation of women in science, technology, and innovation, ultimately aiming for greater gender equity. The scheme will also support innovations at all levels, from school education to higher education, and extend significant support to industries and startups, fostering greater collaboration between academia, government, and industry.

All programs under the ‘Vigyan Dhara’ scheme will align with the 5-year goals set by the DST, contributing to the government’s vision of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’. The research and development components of the scheme will also align with the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), following globally recognized benchmarks while catering to national priorities.

The ‘Vigyan Dhara’ initiative marks a significant step in India’s journey toward becoming a global leader in science and technology. It is expected to create a robust ecosystem for scientific research and innovation, contributing to sustainable development and economic growth in the country.

