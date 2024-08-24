Saturday, August 24, 2024

Union Cabinet Approves BioE3 Policy To Boost Biomanufacturing And Green Growth

The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has greenlit the ‘BioE3 (Biotechnology for Economy, Environment and Employment) Policy for Fostering High Performance Biomanufacturing,’ a significant step aimed at advancing India’s biomanufacturing sector and promoting sustainable growth.

According to the press release, ‘BioE3 policy include innovation-driven support to R&D and entrepreneurship across thematic sectors. This will accelerate technology development and commercialization by establishing Biomanufacturing & Bio-AI hubs and Biofoundry. Along with prioritizing regenerative bioeconomy models of green growth, this policy will facilitate expansion of India’s skilled workforce and provide a surge in job creation.’

The key aspects of the BioE3 policy include:

Innovation and Support: The policy provides robust support for R&D and entrepreneurship, focusing on advancing biotechnological processes and establishing cutting-edge biomanufacturing infrastructure.

Green Growth and Sustainability: It emphasizes regenerative bioeconomy models, supporting the government’s goals of a ‘Net Zero’ carbon economy and a ‘Lifestyle for Environment’.

High-Performance Biomanufacturing: By promoting the industrialization of biology, the policy targets the production of bio-based products that address climate change, food security, and human health issues.

Strategic Focus Areas: The BioE3 policy will concentrate on several thematic sectors, including high-value bio-based chemicals, biopolymers, smart proteins, precision biotherapeutics, climate-resilient agriculture, and carbon capture.

The BioE3 policy aims to build a resilient biomanufacturing ecosystem in India, positioning the country as a leader in sustainable biotechnological innovation. By integrating advanced biotechnology processes, it seeks to address critical societal challenges and contribute to the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India).

This policy approval marks a pivotal step in India’s commitment to sustainable development and innovation in biotechnology, potentially positioning the country as a global leader in high-performance biomanufacturing.

