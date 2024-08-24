Centre Approves Unified Pension Scheme: Assured Family And Minimum Pension Benefits

The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved several key initiatives on Saturday, including the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS). The UPS is designed to provide government employees with assured pension benefits, a family pension, and a guaranteed minimum pension, ensuring a secure retirement for the workforce.

Additionally, the Cabinet sanctioned the continuation of three umbrella schemes, now consolidated into a single unified central sector scheme called ‘Vigyan Dhara’ under the Department of Science and Technology (DST). The unified scheme, ‘Vigyan Dhara,’ aims to streamline efforts and resources in the field of science and technology.

The government has allocated a budget of Rs 10,579.84 crore for the implementation of this scheme over the period of the 15th Finance Commission, from 2021-22 to 2025–26.

Moreover, the Centre approved the ‘BioE3 (Biotechnology for Economy, Environment, and Employment) Policy’ proposed by the Department of Biotechnology. This policy focuses on promoting high-performance biomanufacturing by fostering innovation-driven support for research and development (R&D) and entrepreneurship across various thematic sectors. The policy is expected to enhance India’s capabilities in biotechnology, create employment opportunities, and contribute to economic growth.

These initiatives reflect the government’s commitment to enhancing the welfare of its employees and advancing India’s scientific and technological capabilities, as well as boosting the biotechnology sector for sustainable economic development.

