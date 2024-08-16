Sunday, August 18, 2024

Interim PM Of Bangladesh Yunus Dialed To Narendra Modi, Shares Current Situation Of The Country

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared that Bangladesh interim Prime Minister Muhammad Yunus called PM Modi and exchanged views on the prevailing situation in Bangladesh.

On the social media platform X, PM modi wrote, “Received a telephone call from Professor Muhammad Yunus, Bangladesh interim govt chief. Exchanged views on the prevailing situation. Reiterated India’s support for a democratic, stable, peaceful and progressive Bangladesh. He assured protection, safety and security of Hindus and all minorities in Bangladesh.”

Situation In Bangladesh:

A second retired military general is expected to join Bangladesh’s interim government, marking one of four new appointments to the caretaker administration established following the removal of former autocratic Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, aged 71, along with three other individuals, will be added to the “council of advisers,” which serves as the effective cabinet currently overseeing Bangladesh under the leadership of Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus.

