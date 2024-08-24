Saturday, August 24, 2024

Hyderabad’s N-Convention Centre Faces Demolition Over Buffer Zone Violations

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HYDRA) has commenced the demolition of the N-Convention Centre, owned by renowned actor Nagarjuna, due to violations related to buffer zone regulations. Located in the Cyberabad area, the convention center sits on 10 acres of land but was built within the buffer zone of Thammidi Kunta lake, leading to significant environmental concerns.

For years, the N-Convention Centre’s management reportedly maintained close ties with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and other high-ranking officials, which seemingly allowed the establishment to evade demolition despite the alleged regulatory breaches. The full tank level (FTL) area of Thammidi Kunta lake spans 29.24 acres. Investigations revealed that the N-Convention Centre encroaches on 1.12 acres of the FTL area and an additional 2 acres within the buffer zone.

The demolition move by HYDRA highlights a commitment to enforcing environmental regulations and addressing longstanding violations. The action follows increased scrutiny and calls for regulatory adherence in Hyderabad’s rapidly developing areas.

For further details, you can read the full article here.

