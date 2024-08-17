Rajesh Kumar Singh Appointed As New Defence Secretary, Punya Salila Srivastava To Head Health Ministry

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Friday approved several high-profile appointments, marking a notable change in the leadership of key ministries and departments. The most prominent among these appointments is Rajesh Kumar Singh, who has been appointed as the new Defense Secretary.

New Defense Secretary

Rajesh Kumar Singh, a 1989-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from the Kerala cadre, is set to take over from Aramane Giridhar, whose tenure as Defense Secretary will conclude on October 31. Before assuming full responsibility, Singh will initially serve as the Officer on Special Duty in the Ministry of Defence. Singh is currently serving as the Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, where he has been instrumental in advancing key industrial policies.

New Health Secretary

Another notable appointment is that of Punya Salila Srivastava, who has been named the new Health Secretary. Srivastava, who is currently a Special Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), will also begin her new role as an Officer on Special Duty before officially taking over the Health and Family Welfare Department upon the retirement of Apurva Chandra on September 30. The government’s order stated, “The officer will take over as Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare… Vice Apurva Chandra, IAS, upon his superannuation on September 30.”

Secretary of the Ministry of Minority Affairs

The reshuffle also saw Katikithala Srinivas, currently the Secretary of the Ministry of Minority Affairs, being appointed as the new Secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. In another key appointment, Manoj Govil, who has been serving as the Secretary of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, will now assume the role of Secretary in the Department of Expenditure under the Ministry of Finance. These moves reflect the government’s strategy to place experienced bureaucrats in pivotal roles that align with their expertise.

Other Profiles

Additionally, Deepti Umashankar, a senior bureaucrat with a distinguished career, has been appointed as the new Secretary to the President of India. Her appointment underscores the importance of having seasoned officers in roles that support the highest office in the country.

The reshuffle also includes the appointment of Vivek Joshi, currently the Secretary of Financial Services, as the new Secretary of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT). Joshi’s experience in financial services is expected to bring a fresh perspective to the DoPT, which plays a crucial role in the administrative framework of the country.

Ashok Kumar Kaluaram Meena, an IAS officer who has been serving as the Chairman and Managing Director of the Food Corporation of India, has been appointed as Officer on Special Duty in the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation under the Ministry of Jal Shakti. His expertise in managing large-scale public sector undertakings is anticipated to contribute significantly to the ministry’s objectives, particularly in ensuring safe drinking water and sanitation across the country.

The ACC also approved in-situ upgradations of two officers to the level of Special Secretary in the rank and pay of Secretary to the Government of India. Vikram Dev Dutt, a 1993-batch IAS officer, has been appointed as the Director General of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), where he will be tasked with overseeing civil aviation safety and regulatory frameworks. Sunil Paliwal, who has been serving as the Chairperson of the Chennai Port Trust, has been upgraded to the rank of Secretary in the government, reflecting his continued leadership at the port.