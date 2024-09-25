Rajiv Kumar On J&K Polls: ‘This Is History In The Making’

In a press conference, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar discussed the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir elections, emphasizing their historic significance with the statement, “This is history in the making.” As the region prepares for this crucial electoral event, Kumar addressed various facets, including the preparations, security protocols, and the overarching importance of these elections in fostering democracy in Jammu and Kashmir.

A Call for Trust in the Election Commission

Kumar emphasized the need for public confidence in the Election Commission, urging citizens to trust the body responsible for overseeing the electoral process. He highlighted the rigorous measures being implemented to ensure that elections are conducted fairly and transparently. “The integrity of our elections is vital, and we are committed to upholding the democratic principles that underpin this process,” he assured the audience.

Addressing Conflict Through Democratic Engagement

In addressing concerns related to ongoing conflicts in certain areas, Kumar pointed out that many issues are being resolved through the democratic process. He stated, “Peaceful polling in Jammu and Kashmir is not merely an objective; it is a goal we are actively working towards.” This assertion reflects the belief that democracy can serve as an effective means of conflict resolution and community engagement, encouraging citizens to participate in shaping their future.

High Voter Turnout: “Voters Are the King”

Kumar highlighted the enthusiastic participation of voters, noting the impressive turnout in the initial phases of polling. “People came out in large numbers to vote; voters are the king,” he declared, emphasizing the critical role that civic engagement plays in shaping the region’s governance. This enthusiasm signifies a renewed commitment to the democratic process, with residents asserting their rights and responsibilities.

MUST READ: How Did Ravinder Raina Rise To Become BJP’s Main Man In J&K Elections?

A Historic Moment: “Proving Belief in Ballot, Not Bullet”

Kumar’s assertion that “history is being made in Jammu and Kashmir” resonates deeply in a region where electoral processes have historically faced challenges. He expressed pride in how the people have shown their preference for the ballot over violence, stating, “This demonstrates that they believe in ballot, not bullet.” Such a transformation underscores the importance of peaceful political expression and engagement, marking a significant shift in public sentiment.

Foreign Delegates Observing the Process

To enhance transparency and build confidence in the electoral process, Kumar announced that foreign delegates would be present in the valley to observe the polling. Their involvement signifies a commitment to global standards of electoral integrity and provides an opportunity for international observation, ensuring that the electoral process meets widely recognized standards.

A New Chapter for Jammu and Kashmir

As Jammu and Kashmir approaches this Key electoral phase, CEC Rajiv Kumar’s press conference acts as a rallying call for democracy. With a focus on peaceful polling, active voter engagement, and the importance of public trust in the electoral process, the upcoming elections represent not just a decision-making moment but a significant step forward for the region’s democratic journey. Kumar urged all stakeholders to join in witnessing “history in the making,” inviting everyone to play a role in shaping the future of Jammu and Kashmir.

ALSO READ: J&K Assembly Elections Phase 2: Key Constituencies, Candidates, Demographics And All You Need To Know