Thursday, October 10, 2024
Ratan Tata Death: Jaishankar and Sitharaman Reflect on His Legacy

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar expressed his profound condolences following the passing of Ratan Tata.

Ratan Tata Death: Jaishankar and Sitharaman Reflect on His Legacy

On Thursday morning, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar expressed his profound condolences following the passing of Ratan Tata, the distinguished industrialist and former chairman of Tata Sons. Jaishankar reflected on Tata’s legacy, stating, “The passing away of Ratan Tata is the end of an era. He was deeply associated with the modernisation of Indian industry. And even more so with its globalisation.” The minister also acknowledged the privilege he had in engaging with Tata throughout the years, remarking, “Was my privilege to have interacted with him on numerous occasions. And benefitted from his vision and insights.” In a call for national unity in mourning, he urged, “Join the nation in mourning his demise. Om Shanti.”

Finance Minister’s Reflection on Tata’s Legacy

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also paid tribute to Tata, describing him as a philanthropist whose impact has left a lasting imprint on society. “Saddened by the passing away of Shri Ratan Tata, a leader par excellence, visionary industrialist, and philanthropist whose contributions have left an indelible mark on our society,” she expressed in a post on X. Sitharaman praised Tata’s commitment to innovation and ethical business practices, emphasizing how these values transformed industries and uplifted communities. She concluded her tribute with heartfelt condolences, stating, “Extend my deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all those whose lives he touched. His remarkable legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.”

A Legacy Honoured with State Mourning

Ratan Tata passed away at the age of 86 in Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, prompting an outpouring of grief across the nation. In recognition of his contributions, the Maharashtra government announced a period of state mourning. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde declared that Tata’s mortal remains would be available for public viewing at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) from 10 AM to 4 PM on Thursday, allowing citizens to pay their respects.

Maharashtra Minister Deepak Kesarkar further informed reporters that all state government programs scheduled in Mumbai would be cancelled in light of Tata’s death, highlighting the profound respect and recognition the industrialist garnered throughout his life.

Also read: Ratan Tata’s Financial Legacy: A Look At the Wealth Of A Visionary

