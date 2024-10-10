Home
Friday, October 11, 2024
Ratan Tata’s Dog ‘Goa’ Pays Final Respects At Funeral

At Ratan Tata's funeral, his beloved dog ‘Goa’ was there to pay respects. Tata's connection with ‘Goa’ highlighted his caring nature and commitment to helping animals.

Ratan Tata’s Dog ‘Goa’ Pays Final Respects At Funeral

Ratan Tata, the esteemed industrialist, philanthropist, and devoted dog lover, passed away at the age of 86 in Mumbai yesterday. In a gesture of respect, the national flag will be flown at half-mast across government offices in Maharashtra.

Known for his profound compassion for animals, Tata was an advocate for stray animal welfare, passionately working to ensure the safety of abandoned pets, especially during the monsoon when they seek refuge under vehicles.

The Loyal Companion At The Funeral

In a touching tribute, Tata’s beloved dog, ‘Goa,’ attended his funeral to pay final respects. The story behind Goa’s name is a heartwarming one. During a visit to Goa, Tata encountered a stray dog that began following him. Moved by the dog’s loyalty, he decided to adopt it and bring it back to Mumbai.

Now residing at the Bombay House, the Tata Group’s historic headquarters, Goa is among the many stray dogs welcomed at the iconic building.

Goa’s caretaker fondly recalled, “He has been with us for the last 11 years. The security guards brought this dog from Goa during a picnic. Ratan Tata loved him dearly.” Tata often shared photos of himself with Goa and other dogs on social media, showcasing his affection for his furry companions.

A Heartfelt Connection With Animals

Tata’s bond with dogs was notably profound. In 2018, he was set to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award from the British Royal Family for his philanthropic efforts. However, he chose to forgo the honor to stay home with his ailing dog, demonstrating his unwavering commitment to his pets.

Businessman Suhel Seth recalled Tata’s words: “Tango and Tito, my dogs—one of them has fallen terribly ill. I can’t leave him and come.”

Ratan Tata’s dedication to animal welfare extended to several initiatives, including the Small Animal Hospital in Mumbai (SAHM), a cutting-edge facility designed to provide exceptional care for animals.

This project, which opened in July, stands as a testament to Tata’s lifelong commitment to improving the lives of stray animals and pets. Originally planned for Navi Mumbai, Tata recognized the need for accessibility and relocated the hospital to a more central location to better serve pet owners.

MUST READ: Ratan Tata Funeral: Stampede-Like Situation Prompt Police To Resort Lathi Charge

