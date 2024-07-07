Rath Yatra Begins: President Droupadi Murmu To Join The Yatra

The unique Ratha Yatra, or chariot festival, is any public procession in a chariot. They are held annually in India. This unique two day Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri, Odisha is all set to begin from today (July 7). This 2024 Rath Yatra will be joined by the President of India Droupadi Murmu.

VIDEO | Jagannath Rath Yatra 2024: Chariots are ready for the Yatra. Servitor Suryanarayan Rath Sharma welcomes the devotees and informs about the Rath Yatra. pic.twitter.com/gte5my01xQ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 7, 2024

This Rath is also unique as this will be held under the newly elected BJP government in Odisha and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has declared a two day public holiday on July 7 and 8 on the occassion of Rath Yatra.

The chariots are all set to be taken as it will be pulled by the devotees to the Gundicha temple where they will remain for a week.

VIDEO | Jagannath Rath Yatra 2024: People immerse in devotion ahead of the commencement of Yatra. pic.twitter.com/5zIaSbO3Vs — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 7, 2024

Rath Yatra And The Rituals

This Sunday, a number of rites involving the three sibling deities—Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Balabhadra—will be carried out on a single day, breaking with tradition.

This year, July 7 will mark the Rath Yatra as well as related ceremonies like “Nabajouban Darshan” and “Netra Utsav.” These rites are usually performed in advance of the Rath Yatra. The term “Nabajouban Darshan” refers to the gods’ young aspect. They are said to stay hidden for 15 days during “Anasara,” or quarantine, after “Snana Purnima.” On “Snana Purnima,” the gods are said to become unwell from overindulging in baths and stay inside. Priests carry out a unique rite called “Netra Utsav” before to “Nabajouban Darshan,” in which the eyes of the deities are painted anew. The Rath Yatra, or Chariot Festival, is thought to have existed for at least as long as Puri’s Jagannath Temple. After eight days, the event culminates with the Holy Trinity’s return to the Temple of Goddess Gundicha Devi, their maternal aunt. Essentially, the celebration begins with Akshaya Tritiya (April) and ends with the Holy Trinity’s arrival back at the Shree Mandir grounds. Rath Yatra Arrangements By Odisha Government The Majhi government has arranged to ensure the peaceful proceedings of the festival. According to the news agency PTI, Puri Superintendent of Police (SP) Pinak Mishra stated that 180 platoons of security personnel from the state and federal governments have been sent in to maintain law and order and manage crowds during the festival. Each platoon consists of thirty people. Informing that a green corridor is prepared to have a first aid to the people in the yatra. AI based CCTV cameras are installed in key locations in the town, confirmed Sanjay Kumar. The President’s visit to the festival is subject to extra security. A buffer zone is set aside for the President, and a VIP zone is intended for the governor of Odisha, the chief minister, Union ministers, and other dignitaries. A top SP rank officer-led team has been assembled to supervise President Murmu’s visit to the pilgrim town. With a crowd estimated between 10 to 15 lakh, the fire service agency has taken the required preparations. Fire tenders are on alert where 46 of them are stationed throughout the town also to combat heat water is sprinled on roads to keep it cool. West Bengal Chief Minister greets on the occassion of Rath Yatra. Heartiest greetings to everyone today, on the auspicious occasion of the Ratha Yatra. May this day bring peace, amity and prosperity to all by the grace of Lord Jagannath. Today, millions of people across Bengal will join the chariot festival. At historic Mahesh (where we… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 7, 2024

