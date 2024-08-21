Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das has been recognized as the leading central banker globally for the second year in a row, according to the latest rankings by US-based Global Finance magazine. Das received an ‘A’ rating in the Global Finance Central Banker Report Cards 2024, placing him at the top of the list of three central bank governors who achieved this distinction.

The ratings assess central bankers on a scale from A to F, evaluating their success in managing inflation, fostering economic growth, maintaining currency stability, and setting interest rates. An ‘A’ signifies exceptional performance, while an ‘F’ indicates significant shortcomings.

Joining Das in the ‘A’ category are Denmark’s Christian Kettel Thomsen and Switzerland’s Thomas Jordan. The report highlights that central bankers have been pivotal in combating inflation through higher interest rates, leading to noticeable reductions in inflation rates globally.

Global Finance’s annual Central Banker Report Cards have been recognizing outstanding central bank leaders since 1994, grading officials from nearly 100 countries and territories. The rankings honor those who demonstrate exceptional strategy, creativity, and resilience in their roles.

