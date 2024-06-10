Reasi Terror Attack: With President Droupadi Murmu, Several Leaders Condoles Loss Of Life

President Droupadi Murmu, alongside several BJP leaders, has expressed heartfelt condolences over the tragic loss of lives in the Reasi terror attack and vehemently condemned the assault on a bus transporting pilgrims to Shivkhori in Reasi district. With as many as nine individuals feared dead and 33 others injured in the attack, the gravity of the situation has sparked widespread condemnation and sorrow.

Reasi Terror Attack | President Droupadi Murmu tweets, “I am deeply distressed to learn of a bus accident in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir in which a number of pilgrims have died. My condolences to the families of the victims. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.” pic.twitter.com/9azmsYeZ4j — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2024

#WATCH | Reasi Terror Attack | Visuals from a hospital in Katra where people injured in the Reasi terror attack have been admitted. A bus carrying pilgrims was attacked by terrorists in which 10 lives were lost. pic.twitter.com/pngZZ7VWj5 — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2024

President Droupadi Murmu conveyed her grief in a statement, stating, “I am deeply saddened to learn of the bus accident in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the loss of several pilgrims’ lives. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, and I pray for the swift recovery of the injured.” Labeling the attack as a heinous crime against humanity, Murmu emphasized the need for unequivocal condemnation and solidarity with the affected families.

Union Minister and BJP leader Jagat Prakash Nadda echoed similar sentiments, expressing deep sorrow over the cowardly attack on the bus carrying pilgrims. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai also condemned the attack, offering prayers for the souls of the departed and speedy recovery of the injured.

Additionally, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh linked the attack to the prevailing political scenario, vowing to combat terrorism with resolve. Meanwhile, the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir condemned the attack and assured swift action against the perpetrators.

Asaduddin Owaisi condoles on the tragic loss,

We condemn the terror attack that claimed 9 innocent lives in Reasi, J&K. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Hope the accused are caught at the earliest and brought to justice. — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) June 9, 2024

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Reasi, Mohita Sharma, the incident occurred when terrorists opened fire on the bus en route from the Shivkhori shrine to Katra, causing the driver to lose control, leading to the bus plunging into a gorge. While rescue operations have been completed, the injured have been referred to Naraina and Reasi District hospitals. Initial reports suggest that the passengers hailed from Uttar Pradesh.

#WATCH | An Army helicopter was brought in to conduct a search operation in Reasi following an attack by terrorists on a bus carrying pilgrims in Reasi. After the attack by terrorists on the bus, it fell into a gorge and 10 people lost their lives in the terror attack . pic.twitter.com/2YzJyTAXe9 — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2024

The tragic incident has not only evoked condemnation but also highlighted the urgent need for enhanced security measures to safeguard civilians and pilgrims in vulnerable areas. As investigations continue and efforts intensify to bring the perpetrators to justice, the nation mourns the loss of innocent lives and stands united against the menace of terrorism.

Terrorist attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in J&K’s Reasi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge says, “We unequivocally condemn this gruesome terror attack on our people and deliberate affront to our National Security…All the chest-thumping propaganda of bringing peace and… pic.twitter.com/Y0zOmphBSs — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2024

