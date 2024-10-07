Home
RG Kar Case: CBI Files First Chargesheet, Accuses Sanjoy Roy For Junior Doctors’s Rape & Murder

In a significant development related to Kolkata's RG Kar murder & rape case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday filed its first chargesheet. Under the chargesheet, it accused Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer with Kolkata police, of the rape and murder of a junior doctor on August 9.

As per chargesheet, CCTV footage showed Roy entering the seminar room of R G Kar’s emergency building around 4 a.m. on August 9, where the victim had gone to rest during her night shift, and leaving 30 minutes later.

Later, the victim’s body, with 16 external and 9 internal injuries and was discovered in the same room. Moreover, Investigators also matched DNA samples taken from the victim’s nails with Roy’s, thus corroborating his involvement.

Further, according to the chargesheet, Roy attempted to mislead investigators during questioning, but evidence against him continues to strengthen as the probe progresses.

Later, the chargesheet was submitted to the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Court in Sealdah,  which was 58 days after the crime.

Meanwhile Roy continues to remain in custody at the Presidency Central Jail, where underwent interrogation and a polygraph test conducted by the CBI.

