RSS Backs Caste Census, Congress Pushes for Implementation Amid Public Support Surge

The RSS supports a serious approach to the caste census, while Congress, backed by growing public support, pushes for its implementation as part of their socio-economic agenda.

On Monday, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) endorsed the caste census, emphasizing its importance beyond electoral politics. RSS chief spokesperson Sunil Ambekar stated, “In our Hindu society, caste and caste relations are sensitive issues that impact national unity and integrity. They should be addressed seriously, not just for election purposes.”

Ambekar highlighted that the RSS believes accurate data on castes is crucial for targeted welfare activities. The organization views this as an established practice that should be revisited for effective governance.

The Congress party has been a staunch advocate for a caste census, promising it in their Lok Sabha election manifesto. They have pledged to conduct a comprehensive socio-economic and caste Census and to propose a constitutional amendment to increase the reservation cap for SC, ST, and OBC groups. Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, has underscored the need for a caste census, claiming that 90 percent of India’s population is not included in the current system.

Recent data from the ‘Mood of the Nation’ (MOTN) survey by CVoter for India Today shows that 74 percent of respondents support a caste census, up from 59 percent in February 2024. Gandhi has urged immediate action, asserting that the public mandate for a caste census is growing stronger.

With Congress gaining ground in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi continues to advocate for the caste census as a critical step for social equity.