Rupali Ganguly AKA Anupama Writes To Mamata Banerjee, Urges To Use Vintage E- Carriage In Kolkata

Famous Anupama actor Rupali Ganguly has written a letter the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, urging the use of vintage-style, motorized, e-carriages in Kolkata. Supporter of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India Rupali noted that the carriage industry’s overwork has resulted in nearly eight horse deaths on Kolkata’s streets in recent months.

According to a statement, Rupali stated, “The use of horses for carriage rides poses a risk to the public and creates a traffic hazard.” The actress also emphasized that people have suffered injuries in addition to horses. She added, “Both horses and humans have been seriously injured. Appallingly, horses who sustain painful, serious injuries are often simply abandoned.”

According to the findings of PETA India and the CAPE Foundation’s research, scores of horses in Kolkata that are forced to pull carriages are chronically emaciated, anemic, and hungry.

At the young age of seven, Rupali, the sister of choreographer Vijay Ganguly and daughter of director Anil Ganguly, began her career with her father’s 1985 film “Saaheb.”

The actress debuted on television in 2000 in the series “Sukanya.” She then became well-known for her roles in “Bhabhi” and “Sanjivani: A Medical Boon.”

Rupali rose to fame in the cult sitcom “Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai” as Monisha Sarabhai, the middle-class “bahu” (daughter-in-law) to the upper-class “saas” (mother-in-law).

With her involvement in ‘Anupamaa’ in 2020, the 47-year-old star—who took part in the first season of the contentious reality show ‘Bigg Boss’—became widely famous.

Rupali declared her intention to enter politics in May 2024 by becoming a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

As she entered the gathering, she expressed her belief that it was “destined to happen.” “And that’s why I have taken that long journey of art and came here.”

“We support Prime Minister Narendra Modi dearly. I am appreciative that my acting job has allowed me to meet a lot of new people. She declared in May, “I now want to follow PM Modi’s lead and serve the country.

