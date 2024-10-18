Satinderjit Singh, aka Goldy Brar: All About Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Leader India Wants Extradited From Canada

Satinderjit Singh, also known as Goldy Brar, is central to the ongoing tensions between India and Canada over extradition issues.

Satinderjit Singh, also known as Goldy Brar, is central to the ongoing tensions between India and Canada over extradition issues. India has pushed the matter back into Canada’s hands following allegations from Canadian authorities about connections between Indian government agents and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang operating within Canada. On Thursday, India reminded Canada that it has not taken any action on previous requests to extradite members of this gang.

26 pending extradition and provisional arrest requests

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, pointed out that Canada has not addressed key security concerns that have been raised in the past. Jaiswal explained that there are 26 pending extradition and provisional arrest requests with Canada, some dating back more than a decade. He implied that political motives may be behind Canada’s inaction.

India’s extradition requests include members of the Bishnoi gang and Khalistani terrorists. Jaiswal noted that India has shared intelligence regarding these criminals, including Bishnoi gang members, and has asked Canada to take appropriate legal action. Despite these efforts, no steps have been taken by the Canadian authorities to address India’s concerns.

Goldy Brar, a key leader of the Bishnoi gang

Among the most notable figures India seeks to extradite from Canada is Goldy Brar, a key leader of the Bishnoi gang. Brar, a 30-year-old native of Sri Muktsar Sahib district in Punjab, moved to Canada in 2017 on a student visa and has been based there since. He has been linked to high-profile crimes, including the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala, and is believed to oversee the gang’s daily operations in Lawrence Bishnoi’s absence.

A Red Corner notice has been issued against Brar by Interpol since 2022, and he is also listed among the top 25 most wanted fugitives by Canada’s BOLO program.

