Two Young Girls Sexually Assaulted At Kindergarten, Case To Be Fast Tracked

Ujjwal Nikam has been designated as the Special Public Prosecutor for the Badlapur sexual assault case, which will be heard in a fast-track court.

Two young girls were sexually assaulted by a janitor at a kindergarten in Badlapur, located in Maharashtra’s Thane district. This incident has triggered widespread protests throughout the city, with demonstrators even blocking trains at Badlapur railway station.

In response, the Maharashtra government has established a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to thoroughly investigate the sexual abuse case involving the two girls.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has pledged a swift investigation into the matter.

“The case will be expedited in the fast track court, with senior lawyer Ujjwal Nikam appointed as the special public prosecutor,” Fadnavis announced on Twitter.

Nikam previously ran for the Lok Sabha elections as a BJP candidate but was defeated by Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad.

Shortly after the election results were declared, Nikam was reinstated as the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) for all cases he had been handling prior to the recent parliamentary election.

Ujjwal Nikam began his legal career in 1979 and first rose to prominence as the special public prosecutor for the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case. He has since been appointed as SPP in several high-profile cases where there was intense public demand for justice, including the Shakti Mills gangrape case and the Kopardi rape and murder case.

