Shakti Rani Sharma’s Political Rise: From Ambala’s First Woman Mayor to BJP’s Victory in Kalka

Shakti Rani Sharma, wife of Vinod Sharma, a former Haryana minister and chief of Jan Chetna Party, has made a significant political mark in Haryana. Recently, she joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and achieved a major victory in the Kalka constituency. Known for her dedication and service, Shakti Rani Sharma has consistently earned the trust and support of the public. Her son, Kartikeya Sharma, a Rajya Sabha MP, also follows in her footsteps, working tirelessly for the welfare of the people. This strong commitment to public service has garnered overwhelming affection from the people, leading to her impressive electoral success.

Early Political Career: First Woman Mayor of Ambala

Before her recent triumph in Kalka, Shakti Rani Sharma had already made history by becoming Ambala’s first woman mayor. In the municipal elections, she secured a decisive victory, defeating her opponent, Vandana Sharma of the BJP, by a significant margin of 8,084 votes. This victory was a landmark moment not only for Shakti Rani but also for the city, as she emerged as a strong leader representing the voice of the people.

Support from the Jan Chetna Party and BJP

Shakti Rani Sharma’s political journey has been deeply connected to the Jan Chetna Party, led by her husband Vinod Sharma. The party has supported her throughout her career, and during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Jan Chetna Party backed the BJP. This support was reciprocal, as the BJP had previously endorsed her son, Kartikeya Sharma, in his successful bid for a Rajya Sabha seat as an independent candidate. This strategic alliance between the two parties has strengthened the political position of both Shakti Rani Sharma and her family.

Service and Commitment to Public Welfare

Shakti Rani Sharma’s dedication to public service has been a defining feature of her political career. Throughout her tenure as mayor and in her campaign for the Kalka assembly seat, she focused on addressing the needs and concerns of the people. Her emphasis on development projects, improving local infrastructure, and ensuring the welfare of women and children resonated deeply with voters.

Her ability to connect with the public, combined with her family’s longstanding commitment to the community, has made her a beloved figure in Haryana politics. Her recent victory in Kalka is a testament to the trust and respect she has earned from her constituents.

The Kalka Victory: A Major Milestone for BJP

Shakti Rani Sharma’s win in Kalka is a significant achievement for the BJP. Her entry into the party added strength to its campaign, particularly in the Kalka region, which had been a priority seat for the BJP. With her grassroots experience and popularity, Shakti Rani was able to secure a decisive win, further consolidating the BJP’s position in Haryana.

The BJP’s support for Shakti Rani Sharma highlights the party’s strategy of bringing in experienced leaders who have a strong connection with the public. Her victory in Kalka is seen as a crucial part of the BJP’s broader plan to retain power in the state, especially in the face of tough competition from other regional parties.