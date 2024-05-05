Siblings Found Dead Inside Family Shop in Delhi, Father Suspected

In a devastating turn of events, a 13-year-old girl and her younger brother were discovered dead inside their father’s grocery shop in northwest Delhi’s Keshav Puram area. The children’s father, Manish, suspected to be responsible for their demise, is currently evading authorities as efforts intensify to apprehend him.

The distressing incident unfolded when a call reporting the discovery was received at 7:15 pm, prompting swift action from law enforcement. Initial investigations revealed that the children’s mother, upon realizing their absence from home, attempted to reach Manish, only to find his phone unreachable. Subsequently, upon opening the shop’s shutter, the family was met with the tragic sight of the siblings lying unconscious inside.

Despite immediate medical attention, the siblings were pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. Their school bags, ominously untouched, were found within the premises, adding to the grim scene.

Authorities suspect foul play, with indications pointing towards the children being either administered a poisonous substance or smothered by their father. The investigation, comprehensive in nature, aims to uncover the truth behind the tragic incident. Post-mortem examinations have been initiated to determine the exact cause of death.

As inquiries delve deeper, it was revealed that Manish harbored financial concerns, suggesting a possible motive behind the heartbreaking act. Statements from family members have been recorded, contributing to the ongoing investigation.

Law enforcement agencies have mobilized resources, including the scrutiny of CCTV footage and the formation of dedicated teams, in pursuit of Manish. Despite the grief that engulfs the community, authorities remain steadfast in their pursuit of justice for the innocent victims.