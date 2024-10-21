Home
Monday, October 21, 2024
Sonam Wangchuk Ends Fast After Government Promises To Address Ladakh’s Demands

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his fast after the Centre agreed to resume talks on Ladakh's demands for Sixth Schedule status on December 3. Hope for positive discussions grows.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, along with other protestors, ended their fast on Monday after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) assured them that talks regarding Ladakh’s demands would resume in December.

The protest was initiated to push for Ladakh’s inclusion under the Sixth Schedule, a provision that seeks to safeguard the region’s cultural and environmental heritage.

Protest For Ladakh’s Sixth Schedule Status

Wangchuk and his fellow activists had been staging an indefinite fast at Ladakh Bhawan in Delhi since October 6. The primary demand of the protestors was a meeting with senior government officials to discuss Ladakh’s aspirations for greater autonomy and protections under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

The Sixth Schedule grants special status to regions with distinct cultural and historical significance, ensuring protections for local customs, traditions, and land ownership.

Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh Joint Secretary Prashant Lokhande met with Wangchuk and other activists, delivering a formal letter from the MHA. According to the letter, the ministry’s high-powered committee, which had been engaged in dialogue with Ladakh representatives, would convene its next meeting on December 3. This resumption of talks is seen as a major victory for the protestors, whose primary demand was the continuation of negotiations with the central government.

Following this meeting, Wangchuk and his supporters decided to end their fast.

Wangchuk Hopeful For Constructive Dialogue

After receiving the MHA’s letter, Wangchuk expressed optimism about the future of discussions. “We are pleased to inform you that officers from the Ministry of Home Affairs, alongside the Joint Secretary for Ladakh, have assured us that talks with the apex body of Ladakh and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) will resume on December 3.

This was our key demand, and it has been fulfilled. We are hopeful that positive and honest discussions will take place from both sides,” Wangchuk said.

Four-Year Agitation For Ladakh’s Statehood

Wangchuk has been leading the charge for Ladakh’s autonomy and greater political recognition, organizing the ‘Delhi Chalo Padayatra,’ a month-long march from Leh to Delhi. The protest was organized by the Leh Apex Body, which, together with the Kargil Democratic Alliance, has been advocating for statehood for Ladakh.

Among the group’s demands are the creation of a public service commission for Ladakh, separate parliamentary seats for Leh and Kargil districts, and constitutional protections under the Sixth Schedule.

Ladakh Latest national news national news sonam wangchuk
