Wednesday, September 25, 2024
South Delhi Resident Loses Over Rs 1 Lakh To A Banking Scam

A South Delhi resident recently became a victim of a sophisticated scam orchestrated by fraudsters impersonating bank officials.

South Delhi Resident Loses Over Rs 1 Lakh To A Banking Scam

A South Delhi resident recently became a victim of a sophisticated scam orchestrated by fraudsters impersonating bank officials. The incident, which underscores the growing threat of cybercrime, took place in Neb Sarai Extension and has prompted police to take action.

According to the complainant, he received a phone call from an individual claiming to be a bank official. The caller stated that the resident needed to verify his identity in order to close his credit card. “The caller told me that an OTP would be generated on my registered mobile number and asked me to share it with him,” the complainant recounted.

Trusting the caller, the victim complied and shared the one-time passwords (OTPs) he received. Shortly after this interaction, the caller informed him that his credit card would be permanently closed. However, the situation took a turn when the complainant later received a call from his bank’s customer care team, alerting him to several unauthorized purchases made using his credit card. They offered to convert these transactions into EMI options.

Confused and alarmed, the complainant clarified that he had not made any purchases. “Upon inspecting my phone, I realized that I had been defrauded by unknown persons who had siphoned off money from my account by tricking me into sharing OTPs under the guise of closing my credit card,” he added.

The victim reported a loss exceeding Rs 1 lakh. A formal complaint was lodged on September 19 at the cyber police station in South Delhi, prompting an investigation into the incident.

This case serves as a stark reminder for individuals to remain vigilant against such scams, especially those that involve sharing sensitive information like OTPs. Authorities encourage anyone who receives suspicious calls to verify the identity of the caller before taking any action.

