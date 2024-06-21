Sunita Kejriwal Reacts To Arvind Kejriwal's Bail Getting Paused: Dictatorship Has Increased In The Country

The wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Sunita Kejriwal, took a hard line against the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) attempt to revoke the bail that was given to him in the money laundering case related to the now-cancelled Delhi excise policy.

The Delhi High Court has received an appeal from the ED seeking the revocation of the trial court’s bail decision for Kejriwal. The Delhi High Court consented to swiftly hear the plea from the ED.

In response, Sunita Kejriwal drew attention to the fact that, even prior to the order being issued, the ED had petitioned the Delhi High Court to oppose the bail. She said that the government and its central authorities were treating her husband like a wanted terrorist.

“It has become like this… as if Arvind Kejriwal is the most wanted terrorist… Dictatorship has increased in the country,” she stated. She added, “The High Court has not yet rendered a decision. We’re hoping the High Court will rule fairly.”

The Delhi High Court granted the ED’s request for an expedited hearing on its plea. Arvind Kejriwal’s attorneys, Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Vikram Chaudhari, argued that the case should be heard out of order and urged the court to give the hearing top priority.

