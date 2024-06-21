Delhi Water Minister Atishi To Begin 'Indefinite Fast' Amid Rising Water Crisis: 'To Fight Against Injustice, One Must Adopt the Path of Satyagraha'

Delhi is currently rilled up in a very complex situation as the heatwave covers the NCR region there are rising instances of water shortage to a point where it has now become a crisis.

In a recent development amid escalating conflict between Delhi and Haryana over the water shortage and sharing issue in the National Capital, Delhi Water Minister Atishi stated on Friday that she will take the path of ‘Satyagraha’ and will begin her ‘indefinite strike’ from today.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has arrived at Raj Ghat to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, following which she will start an indefinite fast at Bhogal, Jangpura at noon.

Taking to X, Atishi stated, “Water shortage continues in Delhi. Even today 28 lakh Delhiites are not getting water. Despite every possible effort, the Haryana government is not providing full water to Delhi. Mahatma Gandhi has taught that if one has to fight against injustice, one must adopt the path of Satyagraha.”

“I will start ‘Water Satyagraha’ from today. I will go to Raj Ghat at 11 am and pay tribute to Gandhiji. I will start an indefinite fast at Bhogal, Jangpura from 12 o’clock. I will remain on fast until the people of Delhi get their rightful share of water from Haryana,” she added.

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj alleged the crisis has been “orchestrated” by the AAP government to “encourage corruption.”

“It almost seems that this crisis, which is not a natural crisis, has been orchestrated by the Kejriwal government to encourage their corruption as well as to encourage the illegal tanker mafia,” Bansuri Swaraj told ANI.

“Delhi is in a dire state. The entire city is parched and the Kejriwal government is indulging only in theatrics. Delhi minister Atishi instead of working on the ground and instead of taking any adequate steps is now indulging in mere theatrics and is now threatening Delhiites with anshan (fast),” she added.

In Delhi, the situation seems grim as the problem of scorching heat has been doubled by the addition of water shortage in the region. People are being forced to queue up to collect water from the tankers.

The political row over the situation has also intensified further with BJP and AAP knocking horns over the issue. The Congress, which contested the Lok Sabha elections in alliance with AAP, is also criticizing the Delhi government on the issue. Congress’ Delhi president Devender Yadav has termed it a “deceit” with the people.

