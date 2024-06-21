NEET-UG 2024 and UGC-NET 2024: Nationwide Uproar Over Irregularities, Congress Launches Nationwide Protest

The recent controversy concerning the NEET-UG 2024 examinations has caused a nationwide uproar, as it has put the integrity of the examination process in question.

In a recent development, the the authorities have cracked down on four people including Anurag Yadav a NEET aspirant, his uncle, and two others who have confessed to the alleged paper leak from Bihar. “Then, a few issues from Patna came to light, and due to timely intervention, all those who were behind it were caught, further probe is underway. Bihar government officials and central government officials are working together to take it to a logical end,” said Pradhan

The Ministry of Education stated that it is awaiting a report from Bihar Police’s Economic Offences Unit regarding alleged irregularities in the conduct of NEET in Patna and will take further action based on the findings.

Amid rising protests and outrage nationwide, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has promised to strengthen the structure of the National Testing Agency (NTA)- the agency that conducts various exams at the central level- and also to bring justice to people and punish those responsible for the leak.

Supreme Court To Hear Petition Today

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a petition today seeking the cancellation of the NEET UG 2024 exam and the counselling/seat allotment process, which is set to begin on July 6. Congress Launches Nationwide Protest

The Congress party has arranged for a massive nationwide protest over the NEET issue. KC Venugopal, the party’s general secretary, has urged supporters to demonstrate at district headquarters against irregularities in the medical entrance exams.

On Thursday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed that the primary reason behind the paper leak was the alleged capture of the education system by the BJP’s “parent organization” (RSS).

The government has canceled the exams of over 1500 students who got grace marks. “Regarding NEET, the first discrepancy that came to light was regarding the grace mark, due to some procedural mismanagement. A fear spread, a few students got agitated and people went to court. Later, NTA (National Testing Agency) kept a new petition before the court so that a reexamination of those students who got grace marks could be conducted. So a solution was found to the main issue related to NEET,” said Pradhan.

Earlier this week, the government canceled the UGC-NET exam after discovering that the question paper had been leaked online. The minister described it as an institutional failure of the National Testing Agency (NTA). “The paper leak is an institutional failure of NTA. We are assuring you that there will be a reform committee and action will be taken,” he said.

Show Full Article