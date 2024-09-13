Sunita Kejriwal Reacts to Arvind Kejriwal’s Supreme Court Bail Grant; First Statement Revealed

Sunita Kejriwal, the spouse of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, took to X to express her support.

Sunita Kejriwal, the spouse of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, took to X to express her support, stating: “Congratulations to the AAP family! Kudos for staying strong.”

Congratulations to AAP family!🎉😊Kudos for staying strong 👏🏻Wishing also the soonest release of our other leaders. — Sunita Kejriwal (@KejriwalSunita) September 13, 2024

In a significant development, the Supreme Court has granted bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in connection with a corruption case initiated by the CBI. This case revolves around allegations related to the excise policy.

This is developing story, and more details will follow as they become available.