Friday, September 13, 2024
Sunita Kejriwal Reacts to Arvind Kejriwal’s Supreme Court Bail Grant; First Statement Revealed

Sunita Kejriwal, the spouse of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, took to X to express her support.

Sunita Kejriwal, the spouse of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, took to X to express her support, stating: “Congratulations to the AAP family! Kudos for staying strong.”

In a significant development, the Supreme Court has granted bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in connection with a corruption case initiated by the CBI. This case revolves around allegations related to the excise policy.

This is developing story, and more details will follow as they become available.

