Supreme Court Directs Release Of Surplus Water To Alleviate Delhi's Water Crisis

In a crucial move aimed at alleviating Delhi’s crippling water scarcity, the Supreme Court has directed the Himachal Pradesh government to release 137 cusecs of surplus water on Friday, to aid the national capital in overcoming its pressing water shortage. The apex court, cognizant of the severity of the situation, has also urged the Haryana government to facilitate the release of water through the Wazirabad barrage, thereby underscoring the urgency of addressing Delhi’s water crisis.

The directive comes in the wake of a petition filed by the Delhi government seeking additional water supply from neighboring states like Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh. With the scorching heat exacerbating the demand for water and the water level in the river Yamuna dwindling, Delhi finds itself grappling with an acute shortage of this vital resource.

Acknowledging the gravity of the situation, the AAP-led Delhi government has implemented stringent measures to curb water wastage. Under these measures, hefty fines of ₹2,000 have been imposed on individuals found wasting water, and authorities have been instructed to disconnect illegal water connections in construction sites and commercial establishments. These efforts underscore the government’s commitment to conservation amidst the crisis.

Delhi’s water minister, Atishi, has highlighted the impact of the heatwave on water demand, coupled with a decrease in the water level of the Yamuna river. Despite repeated requests, the release of water from the Wazirabad pond has been insufficient to meet the city’s needs, further exacerbating the crisis.

Recognizing the urgency of the situation, the Supreme Court has ordered an urgent meeting of the Upper Yamuna River Board (UYRB) to address the pressing water scarcity. Additionally, the AAP government has taken proactive steps by establishing a central control room and introducing a dedicated helpline number, ‘1916’, for residents to request water tankers, ensuring timely assistance to those affected by the crisis.

In a plea for cooperation, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has urged the BJP to intervene and engage with its governments in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to secure additional water supply for Delhi. Kejriwal’s appeal underscores the importance of collective efforts in mitigating the impact of the unprecedented heatwave and providing relief to the people of Delhi.

As Delhi grapples with one of its most severe water crises in recent memory, concerted action from all stakeholders is imperative to ensure the availability of this essential resource. The Supreme Court’s directive, coupled with the proactive measures undertaken by the Delhi government, signifies a step in the right direction towards addressing the pressing water scarcity and providing relief to the residents of the national capital.

