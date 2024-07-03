Supreme Court To Hear NEET-UG Petitions On July 8

A Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, along with Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, is set to hear petitions on July 8 regarding alleged malpractices and irregularities in the NEET-UG 2024 Examination conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Key Issues and Allegations

The bench will address several petitions claiming that the NEET-UG exam held on May 5 was compromised due to paper leaks and other malpractices. Concerns have been raised about the fairness of the process, particularly the arbitrary allocation of grace marks to 1,563 candidates. Petitioners argue that these grace marks were unfairly granted to provide “back-door entry” to certain individuals, and some have called for a fresh NEET-UG examination. There are also demands for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged irregularities.

Developments Leading to the Hearing

On May 17, the Supreme Court issued a notice on a petition alleging a paper leak and scheduled a hearing for July 8, following the court’s summer break. During this initial hearing, the bench refused to stay the declaration of the NEET-UG results, which were announced on June 4. Since then, multiple petitions have emerged, highlighting further concerns over the NTA’s handling of the examination and calling for a thorough investigation.

Court Proceedings and Government Actions

During previous hearings by the Vacation Bench, the Supreme Court emphasized the need for the NTA to be accountable for any mistakes. The Union government informed the court that the grace marks for the 1,563 candidates had been cancelled. On June 21, Justices Vikram Nath and SVN Bhatti declined to halt the NEET-UG counselling and seat allotment process, which is scheduled to begin on July 6. The bench noted that any admissions would be subject to the final outcomes of the pending petitions.

Formation of an Expert Committee

In response to the controversies, the Ministry of Education established a high-level expert committee on June 22 to recommend reforms in the examination process, data security protocols, and the structure and functioning of the NTA. This committee is chaired by former ISRO Chairman Dr. K Radhakrishnan.

What’s Next?

As the July 8 hearing approaches, the Supreme Court’s decision will be crucial in addressing the significant concerns regarding the integrity of the NEET-UG 2024 examination and its implications for India’s medical education system.