'Swati Maliwal ka Sach': AAP Breaks Silence On Swati's Case

In the latest development in the Swati Maliwal assault case the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) seems to be upset with their own Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal as they have turned against its own Rajya Sabha MP Swati. This comes after the video was shared on social media of the incident from the Arvind Kejriwal’s residence.

AAP shared on X “Swati Maliwal ka sach (Swati Maliwal’s truth),” referencing a news story featuring the video clip of Maliwal and security personnel at Kejriwal’s house on May 13. The Delhi Police have yet to authenticate the video.

This marks the first instance of AAP taking a stance against Maliwal in this case. Previously, AAP MP Sanjay Singh stated that Kejriwal had taken cognizance of the incident and directed strict action, adding that the party stood with Maliwal.

In response to the video clip, Maliwal criticized an unnamed individual, labeling him a “political hitman” and accusing him of trying to protect himself. She asserted that the truth would emerge once the CCTV footage from the house and room is reviewed. “Who makes a video of someone being beaten up? The truth will be revealed as soon as the CCTV footage is checked. God is watching everything, and everyone’s truth will eventually come out,” she posted on X.

The Delhi Police had earlier filed an FIR based on Maliwal’s complaint, which included disturbing details. Maliwal accused Kejriwal’s personal secretary, Bibhav Kumar, of slapping her seven to eight times, dragging her, and kicking her in the chest, stomach, and pelvis.

According to the FIR, the incident occurred on May 13 when Maliwal visited the Civil Lines residence of Kejriwal. She described attempting to contact Kumar and eventually entering the residence area, where she was told to wait in the drawing room. When Kumar arrived, he allegedly started slapping her without provocation, leading to a physical struggle during which Maliwal managed to call the police.

The FIR details charges under IPC Sections 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide), 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 354B (Assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), and 509 (Word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).

