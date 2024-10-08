Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 8, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Tariq Hameed Karra Leads in Central Shalteng as Congress Eyes Crucial Win in Jammu & Kashmir

Former Lok Sabha MP and current Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief, Tariq Hameed Karra, is leading in the Central Shalteng assembly constituency

Tariq Hameed Karra Leads in Central Shalteng as Congress Eyes Crucial Win in Jammu & Kashmir

Former Lok Sabha MP and current Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief, Tariq Hameed Karra, is leading in the Central Shalteng assembly constituency as vote counting progresses today, October 8. With results still being announced, Karra’s closest competitor is BJP’s Balwant Singh. The outcome of this election is critical for the Congress, with Karra poised to secure a major victory in Central Kashmir.

Karra’s Political Journey: From PDP to Congress

Karra’s political career has been marked by significant shifts, starting as one of the founding members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). In 2002, he won the Central Shalteng seat as a PDP candidate, but in a surprising move, he joined the Indian National Congress in February 2017. His decision to leave the PDP came after it formed an alliance with the BJP, a move Karra publicly opposed. Since joining Congress, he quickly rose to prominence, eventually becoming the party’s president in Jammu and Kashmir.

Karra’s departure from the PDP was seen as a bold statement against the PDP-BJP coalition, which he believed betrayed the principles on which the PDP was founded. “When leaders were leaving Congress, Karra joined us,” said Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, during a rally at Zainakote. Gandhi’s rally was part of the Congress’s effort to secure support for Karra in this election. Gandhi praised Karra for his loyalty and determination, highlighting his leadership during challenging times for the party.

In his earlier political career, Karra was elected as a Member of Parliament in 2014 from Srinagar on a PDP ticket. He also held several significant portfolios in the Jammu and Kashmir government, including Finance, Planning, and Law Minister.

A Key Seat for Congress: Central Shalteng’s Political History

The Central Shalteng constituency, a key battleground in Central Kashmir, went to the polls during the second phase of elections on September 25. Voters from 26 assembly segments across Jammu and Kashmir cast their ballots in this phase, making it a crucial moment for both the Congress and its opponents.

Central Shalteng holds historical importance, having swung between the PDP and the National Conference in previous elections. In 2008, the seat was won by a National Conference candidate, Shah, and in 2014, PDP’s Noor Mohammad Sheikh secured the seat. This time, Karra is contesting with the backing of the National Conference, thanks to a seat-sharing arrangement between Congress and the NC.

Congress’s Campaign and the Stakes in Central Shalteng

For Congress, a win in Central Shalteng would be a major achievement, signaling the party’s resurgence in Jammu and Kashmir. Rahul Gandhi’s personal involvement in Karra’s campaign underscores the importance of this seat for the Congress. During his rally at Zainakote, Gandhi addressed hundreds of Congress supporters, rallying them behind Karra and emphasizing his commitment to the party. Gandhi’s endorsement reflects Karra’s growing influence within Congress, particularly in the volatile political landscape of Jammu and Kashmir.

Karra’s deep political roots in the region, coupled with his experience in both state and national politics, have made him a formidable contender in this election. Coming from an old and respected political family in the region, Karra’s ties to the late chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed have also helped him establish strong connections with voters.

MUST READ: J&K Assembly Polls Result 2024: When And Where To Watch Live Coverage   

Filed under

Central Shalteng congress Election Results 2024 Haryana Assembly Results 2024 Tariq Hameed Karra

Also Read

Haryana Elections: Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda Wins, says “Will do The Final Goal”

Haryana Elections: Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda Wins, says “Will do The Final Goal”

Congress Breaks 19 Years Of Exile After Vinesh Phogat Wins Julana

Congress Breaks 19 Years Of Exile After Vinesh Phogat Wins Julana

Cardi B Hits Back At Trolls Over Plastic Surgery Rumours: This Is How My Body Really Looks Like

Cardi B Hits Back At Trolls Over Plastic Surgery Rumours: This Is How My Body...

Nam Dinh Is All Set To Host India-Vietnam Friendly

Nam Dinh Is All Set To Host India-Vietnam Friendly

Shakti Rani Sharma’s Political Rise: From Ambala’s First Woman Mayor to BJP’s Victory in Kalka

Shakti Rani Sharma’s Political Rise: From Ambala’s First Woman Mayor to BJP’s Victory in Kalka

Entertainment

Cardi B Hits Back At Trolls Over Plastic Surgery Rumours: This Is How My Body Really Looks Like

Cardi B Hits Back At Trolls Over Plastic Surgery Rumours: This Is How My Body

Madhura Naik Opens Up On Family’s Encounter With Hamas Terrorists

Madhura Naik Opens Up On Family’s Encounter With Hamas Terrorists

Michael Bay To Direct Will Smith’s ‘Fast and Loose’?

Michael Bay To Direct Will Smith’s ‘Fast and Loose’?

When And Where To Watch National Film Awards 2024 Live

When And Where To Watch National Film Awards 2024 Live

Cissy Houston, Grammy Award Winner And Whitney Houston’s Mother, Dies At 91

Cissy Houston, Grammy Award Winner And Whitney Houston’s Mother, Dies At 91

Lifestyle

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Embark On A Spiritual Journey: Book Your Mount Kailash Pilgrimage, Check Details

Embark On A Spiritual Journey: Book Your Mount Kailash Pilgrimage, Check Details

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox