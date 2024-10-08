Tariq Hameed Karra Leads in Central Shalteng as Congress Eyes Crucial Win in Jammu & Kashmir

Former Lok Sabha MP and current Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief, Tariq Hameed Karra, is leading in the Central Shalteng assembly constituency as vote counting progresses today, October 8. With results still being announced, Karra’s closest competitor is BJP’s Balwant Singh. The outcome of this election is critical for the Congress, with Karra poised to secure a major victory in Central Kashmir.

Karra’s Political Journey: From PDP to Congress

Karra’s political career has been marked by significant shifts, starting as one of the founding members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). In 2002, he won the Central Shalteng seat as a PDP candidate, but in a surprising move, he joined the Indian National Congress in February 2017. His decision to leave the PDP came after it formed an alliance with the BJP, a move Karra publicly opposed. Since joining Congress, he quickly rose to prominence, eventually becoming the party’s president in Jammu and Kashmir.

Karra’s departure from the PDP was seen as a bold statement against the PDP-BJP coalition, which he believed betrayed the principles on which the PDP was founded. “When leaders were leaving Congress, Karra joined us,” said Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, during a rally at Zainakote. Gandhi’s rally was part of the Congress’s effort to secure support for Karra in this election. Gandhi praised Karra for his loyalty and determination, highlighting his leadership during challenging times for the party.

In his earlier political career, Karra was elected as a Member of Parliament in 2014 from Srinagar on a PDP ticket. He also held several significant portfolios in the Jammu and Kashmir government, including Finance, Planning, and Law Minister.

A Key Seat for Congress: Central Shalteng’s Political History

The Central Shalteng constituency, a key battleground in Central Kashmir, went to the polls during the second phase of elections on September 25. Voters from 26 assembly segments across Jammu and Kashmir cast their ballots in this phase, making it a crucial moment for both the Congress and its opponents.

Central Shalteng holds historical importance, having swung between the PDP and the National Conference in previous elections. In 2008, the seat was won by a National Conference candidate, Shah, and in 2014, PDP’s Noor Mohammad Sheikh secured the seat. This time, Karra is contesting with the backing of the National Conference, thanks to a seat-sharing arrangement between Congress and the NC.

Congress’s Campaign and the Stakes in Central Shalteng

For Congress, a win in Central Shalteng would be a major achievement, signaling the party’s resurgence in Jammu and Kashmir. Rahul Gandhi’s personal involvement in Karra’s campaign underscores the importance of this seat for the Congress. During his rally at Zainakote, Gandhi addressed hundreds of Congress supporters, rallying them behind Karra and emphasizing his commitment to the party. Gandhi’s endorsement reflects Karra’s growing influence within Congress, particularly in the volatile political landscape of Jammu and Kashmir.

Karra’s deep political roots in the region, coupled with his experience in both state and national politics, have made him a formidable contender in this election. Coming from an old and respected political family in the region, Karra’s ties to the late chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed have also helped him establish strong connections with voters.