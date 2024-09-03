Telangana CM Reddy also highlighted the financial impact of the floods, estimating losses to be around ₹5,000 crore.

The states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are grappling with severe flooding that has claimed over 30 lives, prompting calls for immediate central assistance. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and his Telangana counterpart A Revanth Reddy have urged the central government to declare the floods a natural calamity as the situation worsens, with 17 people dead in Andhra Pradesh and 16 in Telangana.

The intense rainfall, which has persisted for three days, has caused widespread devastation, destroying homes, crops, and roadways, and severely damaging road links between the two states.

Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu, addressing the media on Monday, described the floods as the biggest disaster of his career, stating, “We had events like the Hudhud hurricane and Titli cyclone, but compared to these, the human suffering and property loss here are the biggest.”

రెండు తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల్లో ఇటీవల కురిసిన భారీ వర్షాల వల్ల జరుగుతున్న వరద భీభత్సం నన్ను ఎంతగానో కలచివేసింది. అతిత్వరగా ఈ విపత్తు నుండి తెలుగు ప్రజలు కోలుకోవాలని నేను ఆ దేవుడిని ప్రార్థిస్తున్నాను.

వరద విపత్తు నుండి ఉపశమనం కోసం రెండు తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల ప్రభుత్వాలు తీసుకొనే చర్యలకి…

— Jr NTR (@tarak9999) September 3, 2024



Telangana CM Reddy also highlighted the financial impact of the floods, estimating losses to be around ₹5,000 crore.

In a gesture of support, actor Jr NTR announced a donation of ₹50 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Funds of both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Expressing his sorrow on social media platform X, Jr NTR wrote, “I am deeply saddened by the recent floods in the two Telugu states. I pray that the Telugu people recover from this calamity soon.”

He further added, “On my part, I am announcing a donation of ₹50 lakh each to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Governments to aid in the relief efforts.”

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has attributed the intense rainfall to a depression over the Vidarbha region, warning of potential flash floods. However, the IMD predicts that the rainfall will reduce and become more moderate today.

In Andhra Pradesh, the Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada has recorded its highest floodwater levels, with a discharge of 11.43 lakh cusecs, nearing its maximum capacity of 11.9 lakh cusecs. Surrounding areas have been submerged as a result.

In Telangana, the Munneru River’s rising water levels have led to severe flooding in the Khammam district. District Collector Muzammil Khan described the situation as “unprecedented,” noting that the district is facing its worst flooding in 30 years due to 200mm of rainfall.

To address the crisis, Telangana has organized 110 relief camps, safely relocating more than 4,000 people. Meanwhile, CM Naidu has deployed 32 senior IAS officers and 179 officials to oversee relief operations in Andhra Pradesh, though challenges remain in providing food to stranded individuals.

Both state governments have requested assistance from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to bolster relief efforts in the flood-affected regions.

