Terror Threat In Mumbai: City On High Alert, High Security On Religious Sites

In response to warnings from central intelligence agencies about a potential terror threat, Mumbai police have ramped up security in key areas across the city. Special attention is being paid to religious sites and other high-traffic locations to prevent any untoward incidents.

Security measures have been reinforced at various religious and crowded spots throughout Mumbai. Law enforcement officials have been instructed to conduct “mock drills” at these venues to ensure that they are fully prepared to handle any emergencies, according to media reports.

Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) have been tasked with overseeing and monitoring security arrangements in their respective zones to ensure no gaps in preparedness.

Additionally, temples and other places of worship have been alerted to remain vigilant. Authorities have urged them to report any suspicious activities immediately as part of their precautionary efforts.

As part of these security measures, a mock drill was carried out at the bustling Crawford Market on Friday, which houses two popular religious landmarks. Police officials clarified that the drill was a routine exercise ahead of the upcoming festive season.

Following the recent 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, Mumbai is gearing up for major festivals such as Durga Puja, Dussehra, and Diwali, further underscoring the need for heightened security.

Devendra Fadnavis on Police Response to Threats

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis made a statement on Thursday, September 27, 2024, regarding the state’s stance on police actions during encounters. Fadnavis emphasized that while the government does not endorse police encounters, officers will not “stand by” if they face an attack.

His remarks came after a recent incident in Badlapur, Thane, where police shot and killed a suspect accused of sexually assaulting two young girls. Fadnavis, who also oversees the Home Department, clarified that the suspect, Akshay Shinde, was shot in an act of self-defense.

Shinde allegedly attempted to attack police officers during his transfer from Taloja Jail to Badlapur by seizing a firearm from one of the officers and opening fire. In response, the police acted, resulting in Shinde’s death.