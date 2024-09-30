Thane Woman Kidnaps Ex-Husband Over Divorce Settlement Dispute

Thane police have registered a case against a woman and several of her family members for allegedly kidnapping her estranged husband

Thane police have registered a case against a woman and several of her family members for allegedly kidnapping her estranged husband in an attempt to coerce him into increasing the monetary settlement for their ongoing divorce. The case sheds light on the extreme measures taken over financial disputes in divorce proceedings, and the harrowing ordeal endured by the victim over several months.

Kidnapping Linked to Divorce Settlement Dispute

According to police officials, the victim, a 44-year-old resident of Punjabi Colony in Ulhasnagar, was abducted on June 20, 2024, when he left his home for a routine errand. As reported by news agency PTI, the kidnapping was allegedly orchestrated by the victim’s estranged wife, who sought to pressure him into increasing his divorce settlement.

MUST READ: PM Modi’s 114th Mann Ki Baat: Key Highlights And Insights

“The man was kidnapped by a group of individuals shortly after he stepped out to make purchases,” an officer from the Central Police Station in Ulhasnagar stated. Police suspect that the abduction was planned at the behest of his wife and her family, who were dissatisfied with the agreed-upon settlement amount of ₹15 lakh.

Hostage Demands: ₹20 Lakh Settlement

Once kidnapped, the victim was reportedly taken to an isolated location and threatened by the gang to increase the compensation amount from ₹15 lakh to ₹20 lakh. The men involved in the abduction issued life-threatening warnings, making it clear that his safety hinged on his ability to meet their financial demands.

“When the victim expressed his inability to provide the additional ₹5 lakh, the kidnappers forced him to a remote area and held him captive,” the officer said. The victim was confined to a dilapidated building, where two men were tasked with guarding him to prevent his escape.

Three Months in Captivity

The victim’s ordeal lasted for more than three months. Throughout his captivity, he lived under constant threat, fearing for his life if he failed to meet the escalating demands of his wife’s family. It was not until September 28, 2024, that the man was finally able to escape his captors.

After fleeing the location where he was being held, the victim approached the police to file a complaint. “Despite being held hostage for an extended period, the victim successfully escaped and immediately reported the incident to the authorities,” the officer added.

FIR Filed Against Wife and Family Members

Following the victim’s complaint, Thane police launched a full investigation into the case. Based on the details provided by the victim, an FIR has been registered against his estranged wife, her brother, and four other individuals believed to be involved in the kidnapping plot.

The accused face serious charges under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including:

Section 140(2) : Kidnapping or abduction with the intent to murder or ransom

: Kidnapping or abduction with the intent to murder or ransom Section 351(2) : Criminal intimidation

: Criminal intimidation Section 352 : Intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace

: Intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace Section 115(2) : Voluntarily causing hurt

: Voluntarily causing hurt Section 3(5): Common intention

The police are actively pursuing the accused, and further investigations are underway.

MUST READ: JJP-ASP Alliance ,Promises To buy All Crops At MSP In Haryana