JJP-ASP Alliance ,Promises To buy All Crops At MSP In Haryana

In a significant move ahead of the Haryana assembly elections, the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) alliance released their election manifesto on Sunday. The manifesto outlines a series of ambitious promises aimed at addressing the pressing needs of the state’s residents, focusing particularly on agricultural support and social welfare programs.

Key Promises of the Manifesto

One of the most notable commitments made by the alliance is the assurance to procure all agricultural produce at the Minimum Support Price (MSP). This promise seeks to provide a safety net for farmers, ensuring they receive fair compensation for their crops. By guaranteeing MSP for all grains, the JJP-ASP alliance aims to bolster the agricultural sector, which is vital to Haryana’s economy and the livelihoods of a significant portion of its population.

In addition to agricultural support, the manifesto outlines a proposal for an unemployment allowance of ₹11,000 per month. This initiative is designed to assist those who are struggling to find work, providing financial relief and encouraging a more robust job market. The alliance recognizes the growing concern of unemployment, especially among the youth, and aims to tackle this issue head-on.

Furthermore, the manifesto promises a monthly old age pension of ₹5,100 for senior citizens. This provision reflects the alliance’s commitment to supporting vulnerable populations, ensuring that elderly citizens can maintain a basic standard of living. By focusing on social welfare, the JJP-ASP alliance aims to create a more inclusive and equitable society in Haryana.

Commitment to Farmers and Agricultural Development

The focus on agriculture in the manifesto resonates with the state’s predominant agrarian economy. By committing to purchase all crops at MSP, the alliance not only seeks to protect farmers from market fluctuations but also aims to encourage increased production and investment in the agricultural sector. This strategy is expected to improve food security in Haryana and support rural livelihoods.

Economic and Social Welfare Initiatives

In addition to the aforementioned promises, the JJP-ASP alliance’s manifesto includes various other social welfare initiatives aimed at uplifting marginalized communities and improving overall living standards. The emphasis on job creation and financial support for the unemployed indicates a proactive approach to addressing economic challenges faced by the citizens of Haryana.

As the Haryana assembly elections approach, the JJP-ASP alliance’s manifesto presents a comprehensive vision for the future of the state. With a focus on agricultural support, unemployment relief, and social welfare, the alliance aims to resonate with voters seeking genuine change and progress. As candidates prepare for the electoral battle, the promises made in this manifesto will likely play a crucial role in shaping the political landscape of Haryana. The alliance’s commitment to these issues reflects a broader trend in Indian politics, where parties increasingly recognize the importance of addressing the needs of farmers and marginalized communities to gain voter support.

